WACKER steps forth in silicon additives

Munich-based chemical company WACKER is bundling its high-quality silicone additives for the household and personal care industry under a new brand name.

Silicone fluids and emulsions for textile and surface care products and for enhancing sanitary paper will be marketed under the name LIOSIL® going forward. These silicones improve the performance of the end product and offer important additional effects that protect treated surfaces and materials, while also making them more attractive and enhancing their sensory properties. Additives which are based on a resource and climate-friendly mass balancing method will be labeled with the likewise new LIOSIL® eco logo. This means that WACKER will immediately begin using its biomethanol-based approach in household-care applications as well. The method entirely compensates for fossil-based components through the use of plant-based – i.e., climate-neutral – raw materials. WACKER has been already using this certified method for some time to manufacture silicone products for the cosmetics and personal care industries.

LIOSIL® PRODUCT LINES

The LIOSIL® brand encompasses three product lines: LIOSIL® FC, LIOSIL® HC and LIOSIL® TS. LIOSIL® FC stands for fabric care. These kinds of silicones make towels soft, absorbent and supple, simplify the job of ironing, keep laundry from wrinkling and extend fabric life. Household care products are available under the brand name LIOSIL® HC. End products containing additives like these protect and nourish flooring, impregnate textiles and leather, and make furnishings shine like new. LIOSIL® TS is the brand name for tissue lotions. These silicone formulations noticeably improve the properties of sanitary paper, even when used in very small amounts.

In addition to a number of new developments, LIOSIL® also encompasses established products that had previously been marketed under the name WACKER®. While the brand name has changed, product grades remain valid.

LIOSIL® SHINES OUT AS AN OUTSTANDING PRODUCT RANGE

“LIOSIL® is now the official brand name for our household-care products,” says Dr. Thomas Koini, Head of the Performance Silicones business unit at WACKER SILICONES. Accessible and straightforward, the new brand structure allows for differentiated marketing of a wide array of additives that are often tailored to customers’ specific needs. “With LIOSIL® eco, we also have a product line in which the fossil-based components are entirely offset by renewable raw materials”, Koini points out. “In a market where sustainability and protecting the climate are becoming increasingly important, additives like these can give our customers a crucial competitive advantage.”