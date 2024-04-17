Archroma brings planet conscious solutions to Techtextil 2024

Linkedin

Industry innovator unveils end-to-end solutions in Frankfurt to deliver resource savings, cleaner chemistries and outstanding technical performance

Archroma, a global leader in specialty chemicals focused on sustainable solutions, is bringing its latest planet conscious innovations to Techtextil 2024 to help technical textile manufacturers achieve cutting-edge functionality with solutions that deliver optimized productivity, enhanced sustainability and value creation.

The leading international trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens, Techtextil 2024 is being held in Frankfurt, Germany from April 23 to 26. Archroma will introduce its new Super Systems+ concept and highlight breakthrough product innovations at the show.

“Sustainability is increasingly expected across all fields of technical textiles. Crucially, we have reached a turning point where being ecologically aware no longer comes with a performance compromise or economic penalty. Today’s sustainable products and processes can deliver both the functionality and profitability that mills and brands need to compete effectively,” Dhirendra Gautam, Vice President of Product Marketing & Strategy Archroma Textile Effects, said. “This belief is reflected in our ‘Planet Conscious+’ commitment to innovation and partnership, and makes the introduction of our new Super Systems+ solutions even more timely.”

A highlight of Archroma’s participation in Techtextil, Super Systems+ are powerful end-to-end systems that combine fiber-specific processing solutions and intelligent effects. Drawing on the industry’s broadest product portfolio, the Super Systems+ suite encompasses wet processing solutions that deliver measurable environmental impact from sizing to finishing; durable colors and functional effects that add value and longevity to the end product; and cleaner chemistries that eliminate harmful or regulated substances.

For textile partners to the automotive industry, Archroma is introducing DOROSPERS® KHF, a new range of high-lightfast disperse dyes that provide optimum build up on polyester microfiber, including artificial suede for car interiors.

For leading-edge nonwoven applications in fields such as healthcare, hygiene and filtration, Archroma recommends APPRETAN® FFX6750, a new addition to its range of high-performance zero-formaldehyde acrylic copolymers, and APPRETAN® FFX1540.

APPRETAN® FFX1540 is a new APEO free and formaldehyde free self-crosslinking polymer, medium soft with very low tackiness, and very strongly hydrophobic, developed for the chemical bonding of nonwovens and for the coating of technical textiles, where low water absorption and high-water tightness are required, combined with high durability in severe environment.

For workwear and uniforms that protect people under adverse conditions, Archroma solutions include HELIZARIN® ULTRA-FAST, for printing with pigment dispersions and metallic pigments, and the new ALBAFIX® ECO Plus wet fastness improver. Archroma’s breakthrough PFC-free PHOBOTEX® R-ACE durable water repellent delivers excellent water repellence while preserving fabric quality and ensuring sustainability. Archroma has also expanded the revolutionary AVITERA® SE GENERATION NEXT range of resource-saving dyes with new colors.

Further solutions for active wear and workwear include the newly launched bio-based PHOBOTEX® NTR-50 durable water repellent product, which is PFAS free, formaldehyde free and crosslinker free, as well NYLOFIXAN® HFS, a new fixing agent for polyamide and blends that is fully compliant with the latest restrictions on bisphenol compounds.

Archroma is also launching ARKOPHOB® NTR-40 at Techtextil 2024. The company’s first crosslinker with an improved sustainability profile, its monomers are partially derived from renewably sourced, plant-based raw materials. Another new innovation is biocide-free OX20, an odor-neutralizing technology launched by Archroma in partnership with SANITIZED AG.

For home textiles, mills and brands can select ARKOFIX® NZW formaldehyde-free* resin for high whiteness and extraordinary product stability, with no yellowing during storage at elevated temperatures, even over a prolonged period of time. For a super-soft handle, the SILIGEN® EH1 is a vegan silicone macro-emulsion softener with 35% plant-based active content.

Meet the Archroma team at Techtextil 2024

The leading international trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens, Techtextil is held biannually in Frankfurt. Visitors can discover a range of applications, from automotive to home textiles, healthcare, sports, workwear and more. The 2024 event will revolve around the theme of sustainability and present future-oriented solutions from industry leaders from around the world.

Visit Archroma at Hall 11, Booth B41 at Messe Frankfurt for Techtextil from April 23 to 26, 2024.

Besides being on hand to support visitors with expert advice, Archroma’s team of specialists will host exclusive events at the booth, including:

“Leaving formaldehyde behind for a safer today” which focuses on APPRETAN® FFX1540, held on April 24 at 2:30 pm

“A world without PFAS–Achievements and limitations” focuses on PHOBOTEX® NTR-50, held on April 25 at 2:30 pm

* Below limits of detection according to industry standard test methods