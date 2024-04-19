Beaulieu Fibres International launches its Sustainable Fibres Program at Techtextil 2024 to drive ‘fibres that build futures’

Linkedin

Initiative to engage and support stakeholders around sustainability

Impact themes include CO 2 and raw material savings, circularity and partnerships

and raw material savings, circularity and partnerships Sustainable Fibres to develop ‘future fit’ concepts for open and transparent sustainable design

As the 2024 edition of Techtextil, the leading international trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens, gets underway in Frankfurt, Beaulieu Fibres International is introducing its Sustainable Fibres Program to help reshape fibres for sustainable solutions.

Through the initiative the company is looking to gain deeper insights into the challenges encountered by customers across the value chain to identify opportunities to leverage its expertise to deliver impactful products and services.

Identifying shared value

Beaulieu has identified several conversation triggers for Techtextil 2024, including recyclable, high performance, renewable, bio-circular, co-developed and made in Europe fibres, to find out what matters most to customers in terms of targets, green initiatives and sustainability expectations.

“Sustainability is a vast concept that translates into a range of priorities across different end markets, which is why we are exploring sustainability in the different impact domains, including CO 2 and raw material savings, circularity, fossil-free materials and partnerships and that’s why our Sustainable Fibres Program is a totally different approach,” explained Gillis Beun, Business Development Manager at Beaulieu Fibres International.

A sustainability charter

The Sustainable Fibres Program serves as a charter to help Beaulieu Fibres International accelerate its ‘fibres that build futures’ campaign, by educating on existing solutions, reshaping products and creating partnerships to facilitate market cooperation on shared challenges.

“Sustainability is a multifaceted reality, and its significance varies across different industries. Today there is no one-size-fits-all solution. That’s why we’re dedicated to offering and developing a range of solutions and perspectives to address the diverse sustainability needs of various stakeholders,” said Maria Teresa Tomaselli, General Manager at Beaulieu Fibres International.

In addition to leading the market within the framework of the European Green Deal, and alignment with the objectives of the proposed Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation, Beaulieu Fibres International is committed to achieving its own sustainability targets outlined in its roadmap known as ROUTE 2030.

Discover more about Beaulieu International Fibers’s Sustainable Fibres Program and complete portfolio of technical and sustainable solutions at Techtextil 2024 (Booth C70, Hall 9.1).