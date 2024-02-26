Archroma highlights economic and environmental sustainability at Bharat Tex 2024 with Super Systems+

Linkedin

Archroma, a global leader in specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, is bringing its latest innovations, including its new Super Systems+, to Bharat Tex 2024 to help textile and apparel brands and mills positively impact their economic and environmental sustainability.

Super Systems+ are powerful end-to-end systems that combine fiber-specific processing solutions and intelligent effects. The Super Systems+ suite encompasses wet processing solutions that deliver measurable environmental impact from sizing to finishing; durable colors and functional effects that add value and longevity to the end product; and cleaner chemistries that eliminate harmful or regulated substances.

“India is known for the rich heritage of its textile industry and for embracing innovation and technology. With mills here helping to lead the global shift to sustainability, ESG and circularity in fashion, we are pleased to present Super Systems+ that offer greater resource savings, improved productivity and a reduced environmental footprint,” Anjani Prasad, Vice President of South Asia, Archroma Textile Effects, said.

Super Systems+ leverage the industry’s broadest product portfolio and authentic evidence-based data to enable brands and mills to achieve their desired level of sustainability.

Visitors to the Archroma booth will also be able to explore The SafeEdge by Archroma, a unique online portal that gives Archroma customers and brands real-time access to product-related regulatory and compliance certifications and information, as well as the Archroma ONE WAY Impact Calculator, a process simulation and calculation tool that covers processing costs, resource utilization, effluent discharge quality and CO2 emissions.

Meet the Archroma team at Bharat Tex 2024

Attracting leading lights from across the textile world, Bharat Tex is a mega-fair organized by a consortium of 11 textile export promotion councils in India. Bringing technology and tradition together, it is the world’s largest textile exposition and a global showcase of sustainability and style. Bharat Tex 2024 will take place from February 26 to 29 at Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, India.