Thriving furniture market and customization trends in China set stage for CIFM / interzum guangzhou in March 2022

Latest housing data from China shows that in the past three years, sale of the country’s commercial housing has increased by as much as 15 times by area compared with the previous ten years. By 2030, 70.6 per cent of China will be urbanized, with urban population estimated to increase by another 200 million.

Home ownership for the 20 to 50-year-old segment is expected to enter a stage of moderate-speed and high-quality growth. With surging per capita income and shrinking family size, future housing area is set to jump by 20 per cent.

This has also given birth to the rapid development of whole-house customization, system doors and windows, as well as soft furnishings. Three major industries in China – home furnishing, building materials and home improvement – are poised enter a golden age.

Currently, the country accounts for 25 per cent of the world’s furniture production capacity. It is also the world’s leading furniture producer, consumer and exporter, hence attracting companies from all over the world to tap into this burgeoning market.

CIFM / interzum guangzhou 2022 will be held in the namesake city from March 28, concurrently with the China International Furniture Fair. Among the 2,100 exhibitors, international companies from more than 30 countries and regions will be injecting a host of product varieties. The events are expected to span 340,000 square meters and play host to nearly 200,000 trade visitors over four days.

Launchpad for quality accessories

Whole-house customization is the current trend in the home furnishing industry, and consumers are more willing to choose brands with high quality products, convenient applications, and an immersive shopping experience.

It is worth noting that all leading furniture brands publicly listed in the country position themselves as premium, intelligent as well as health- and experience-oriented. Such companies are, undoubtedly, more discerning when selecting accessory suppliers.

Recognized as the premier flagship industry exhibition, CIFM / interzum guangzhou is a gathering of leading companies in the woodworking machinery, furniture manufacturing and interior decor industries in Asia annually.

Diversified activities meet trade opportunities

Practicality and price are two factors that consumers value in the furniture market, while technology, convenience and comfort are key demands. Therefore, hardware accessories and components need to be more flexible and diverse.

In addition, there is increasing necessity for upholstered furniture makers to focus on the research and development and application of recycled materials, which meet degradability and recyclability requirements.

At the same time, the development of adhesives, coatings and chemical raw materials is moving towards higher quality and improved standards.

As for wood products and panels, affected by factors such as rising prices of raw materials, enterprises need considerable investment and innovative technologies to achieve sustainable solutions. Woodworking machinery is gradually moving from designing products and production lines to a higher level of designing the entire factory. Equipment needs to be more flexible to meet the needs of customized furniture production, and intelligent manufacturing is an inevitable trend in the Industry 4.0 era.

Only products that focus on sustainability, low cost, practicality and aesthetic living can fully meet the needs of the market. This has raised the bar for new material development, innovative technology applications, product design and functional research and development.

With the effective combination of online and onsite model, both buyers and exhibitors can get their hands on the pulse of the Chinese market, experience cutting-edge new product displays, find the right business partners, and obtain inspirations for new product development.

Online pre-registration for the exhibition is now available. Visitors who pre-register before January 18, 2022 will get to enjoy fast-tracked entry, a complimentary show catalogue, and an exclusive gift pack.

To learn more about CIFM / interzum guangzhou, visit www.interzum-guangzhou.com.