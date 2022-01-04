Denim finishing agents market to grow by an average of 4,4%

The global Denim Finishing Agents market is valued at USD 1105.6 million in 2019. The market size will reach USD 1501.9 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

The global “Denim Finishing Agents Market 2021” is brilliantly estimated in the research study that explores very important aspects like market competition, segmentation, revenue and production growth, and regional expansion. The authors of the report have provided a radical assessment of the world Denim Finishing Agents Market on the premise of CAGR, sales, consumption, price, ratio, and other important factors.

Denim finishing agents are used for manufacturing denim products including jeans, jackets, bags and trousers. The key factor contributing to the denim finishing agents market is the increased fashion sense among the youth and middle-aged populations. The global Denim Finishing Agents market is valued at USD 1105.6 million in 2019. The market size will reach USD 1501.9 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

The market report includes the segments such as Enzymes, Resins, Softeners, Defoamers, Bleaching, Crush-Resistant, Anti-Back Staining etc.

The major Manufacturers in Denim Finishing Agents Market Report covered are BASF, DowDuPont, Huntsman, Seydel, Garmon Chemicals, Asutex, Rudolf, Pulcra Chemicals, Americos Industries, Denimist Chemical, CHT and Denim Care.

