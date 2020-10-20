Up-to-date with secured remote services

Paylaş

To increase system productivity and to keep service downtimes as short as possible, remote servicing has long been absolutely essential within a globally-networked textile industry. For its Oerlikon Neumag and Oerlikon Nonwoven brands, the Oerlikon Manmade Fibers segment is offering a new secured remote service concept with defined loan-based hardware and software.

A remote connection with remote access to the systems creates new service options that would not have been possible over the phone or by e-mail. With remote servicing, unplanned downtimes and the associated production stoppages – which can quickly result in costs running into the tens of thousands – are significantly reduced.

Here, the standards for IT security and the requirements for IT components are becoming increasingly decisive. For these reasons, it is all the more important to ensure the requisite hardware and software are constantly up-to-date.

Upon signing a secured remote service contract, Oerlikon Manmade Fibers provides its customers with the necessary hardware and software, exchanges the hardware in the event of changes to security requirements and supplies continuous software updates.

“Within the context of a secured remote service contract, we loan the hardware to our customers. This means that our clients do not have additional procurement costs and they do not have to worry about ensuring their technology is constantly up-to-date in terms of security requirements. We assume this task for them”, explains Jan Pauer, Technical Sales Manager responsible for modifications, talking about the benefits of this service concept.

Secured remote service contracts are offered for all Oerlikon Neumag and Oerlikon Nonwoven systems and are available with additional, customer-specific services.