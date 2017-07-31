Indus Group, Pakistan’ın Başarısının Anahtarı

Paylaş

Indus Group, 1955 yılında bir pamuk çırçırlama fabrikasıyla faaliyete başlamış ve şimdilerde çırçırlama, iplik eğirme ve havlu üretim işletmelerinde yıllık 70 milyon dolar ciro ile kurulmuş en iyi tekstil gruplarından biridir. Bükme işlemi, 225.000 iğe sahip altı eğirme değirmeni içermektedir. Bu değirmenlerde çok çeşitli iplik üretilmektedir. Büküm millerinde yılda yaklaşık olarak 42.000 ton iplik üretmektedir. Büküm ünitelerinde 100 TFO makinesi vardır ve günlük yaklaşık 66543 kg üretim gerçekleşir. Ana iplik numarası aralığı Ne 6/2 ila 80/2’dir. Şu ana kadar Indus Group yaklaşık 600 iğli SSM montaj sarım makinesiyle çalışıyor: CW1-D, TW2-D ve en yeni TWX-D. MAKVIZ (SSM temsilcisi), SSM makinelerinin başarılarına ne gibi bir etki yaptığını bulmak için Mian Shahwaiz Ahmed (sahiplerinden biri) ile görüştü:

İstediğiniz sonucu elde etmek için sizi SSM AG’nin en iyisi olduğuna inandıran nedir?

“2005 yılında SSM AG’nin ilk CW1-D sarım makinesini satın aldık. Silindir sarıcı olduğundan pazardaki diğer seçeneklere kıyasla ekstra avantajlar elde etmedik, ancak satış sonrası en iyi servis ve SSM desteğini bulduk. Daha sonra SSM silindirli sarıcı makineler kadar iyi olmayan bazı Japon ve Hintli sarım makineleri aldık. 2014 yılında MAKVIZ, aynı boyuttaki TFO potunda düğümsüz paketler fikrini ortaya attı. SSM’den ilk TW2-D hassasiyetli montaj sarım makinesini aldık ve şaşırtıcı bir şekilde hassas sarıcı yardımıyla düğümsüz paketi sağladık ve bu da TFO makinelerimizin verimliliğini artırmamıza yardımcı oldu ve düğüm / birleşmelerden dolayı büküm varyasyonundaki büyük şikayetimizi ortadan kaldırdı. Bu tecrübeyle, şimdiye kadar grubumuz dahilinde yedi adet SSM hassas montaj sarım makinesi (TW2-D / TWX-D) aldık.”

SSM’nin makine / servisini nasıl buldunuz ve tamamlanan işten memnun musunuz?

“Düşünmeden diyebilirim ki, SSM istenen işi yapmak için en uygun makineyi üretir ve dünyanın herhangi bir tedarikçisine kıyasla SSM’den en iyi satış sonrası servislerin tadını çıkarırız.”

SSM makineleriyle üretiminizi genişletip bir arkadaşınıza önerir misiniz?

“Üretim tesisimizde SSM markası olmasıyla gurur duyuyoruz, eski sarımlarımızı değiştirme sürecindeyiz ve SSM’nin hassas sarımları, ilk ve tek tercihimizdir. Zaten diğer tekstil şirketlerine SSM hassas sarım makinelerini öneriyoruz.”

SSM AG ile çalışmanın sonucunda ortaya çıkan en önemli iki gelişme nelerdir?

“SSM hassas sarımları yardımıyla rasgele sarım paketine kıyasla aynı paket boyutlarında yaklaşık % 25-30 daha fazla ağırlık elde edebiliyoruz. SSM’nin yeni model TWX-D’sini, tüm iğler üzerinde uygun gerilim kontrolü sayesinde TFO işlemi üzerinde daha yüksek verim elde etmeye yardımcı olan, herhangi bir iplik kopması olmadan en yüksek hızda çalışıyoruz.”

The Key To Success Of Indus Group, Pakistan

Indus Group started its business in 1955 with one cotton ginning factory and now they are one of the best established textile groups in ginning, yarn spinning and towel businesses with over US$70 million annual turnover. The spinning operation comprises six spinning mills having 225,000 spindles. A wide variety of yarns are produced in these mills. The spinning mills annually produce approx. 42’000 tons of yarn. In their twisting set up they have 100 TFO machines with a daily production of approx. 66’543 kg. Main count range is Ne 6/2 to 80/2. So far, Indus Group is working with around 600 spindles of SSM assembly winding machines: CW1-D, TW2-D and the latest TWX-D To find out what impact the SSM machines had on their success, MAKVIZ (SSM agent) have interviewed Mian Shahwaiz Ahmed (one of the owners):

What made you believe that SSM AG was the best for achieving your desired result?

In 2005 we bought the first machine CW1-D assembly winder from SSM AG. Since it is a drum winder we didn’t get many extra benefits comparing to other options available in the market, however we found the best after sales service and support from SSM. Later on we bought some Japanese and Indian assembly winders which were not as good as the SSM drum winder machines. In 2014 MAKVIZ came up with the new idea of knot-free packages on same size TFO pot. We bought the first TW2-D precision assembly winder from SSM and surprisingly with the help of the precision winder we got knot free package which helped us to improve the efficiency of our TFO machines and eliminated our major complaint of twist variation due to knots/splices. Having this experience we bought seven SSM precision assembly winders (TW2-D / TWX-D) within our group up till now.

How did you find the machine/service of SSM and are you happy with the completed job?

With no second thought, SSM manufactures the most eligible machine to perform the desired job and we enjoy the best after sales services from SSM compared to any other supplier in the world.

Would you extend your production with SSM machines and recommend them to a friend?

We are in process to replace our old winders and SSM’ precision winders are our first and only choice, since we are proud to have the SSM brand in our production facility. We are already recommending SSM precision winders to other textile companies.

What are the two most significant improvements that have resulted from work with SSM AG?

We are able to achieve approximately 25-30% more weight on the same package dimensions, with the help of SSM precision winders, compared to random wound package. We are running SSM’s new model TWX-D at highest speed without any yarn breaks, due to proper tension control on all spindles, which helps to gain higher efficiency on the TFO process.

#IndusGroup #Pakistan #MianShahwaizAhmed