GKD: Mükemmel Yanıt, Büyük Tartışmalar

GKD – GEBR. KUFFERATH AG, Frankfurt’taki ‘Techtextil’ etkinliğindeki en yeni görünümüyle çok memnun etti. Teknik tekstil ve dokunmamış ürünlerin önde gelen uluslararası fuarında ziyaretçilerin sıklığı ve tartışmaların kalitesi önceki fuarı aştı. Ziyaretçiler, GKD’nin dokuma uzmanlığına özel ilgi gösterdi. Şovdaki geniş tel örgü çeşitleri ve malzeme kombinasyonları mevcut çözümlere ilginç alternatifler sundu. Bu uzmanlık, halı üreticisi ANKER ile işbirliği içinde geliştirilen paslanmaz çelikten imal edilmiş yenilikçi bir hibrit örgü ‘Texteel’ ile etkileyici bir biçimde gösterildi. Metalik parıltısı, metal içeren örgü tasarımlarının pazarda avantajlı ürün özellikleri sunabileceğini gösteriyor. GKD, belirli uygulamalar için metal ve diğer endüstriyel olarak işlenebilir malzemelerden üretilmiş yüksek performanslı file geliştirmede küresel pazar lideri olarak her zaman yeni yaklaşımlara açıktır. Şirket, dolayısıyla “Techtextil” i, yanal düşünürleri metal örgüyle yeni çözümler üretmeye yönlendiren ideal bir forum olarak görüyor. Nitekim, GKD tarafından sunulan çok sayıda hasır tipi ve dokuma bazlı seçenekler bir kez daha sayısız üreticiye ve tekstil ürünlerinin işlemcilerine bu yıl önceden tahmin edilemeyen optimizasyon potansiyellerine erişmelerine izin verildi. Tutma, gözenek boyutu veya çok fonksiyonlu özellikler gibi hassas ayarlanabilir özellikler, özel olarak hazırlanmış tel örgü birçok uygulamada uzun süredir aranan bir problem çözücü haline getirir. Ürünlerin uygulama veya performans sınırlarını genişletir ve böylece toplam işlem verimliliğini arttırmaya katkıda bulunur.

MELEZ AĞ İÇİN BÜYÜK POTANSİYEL

GKD’nin paslanmaz çelik ile birleştiği ANKER’den Perlon Rips karde ipliğinden üretilen ‘Texteel’ melez örgüsü bu dokuma uzmanlığının parlayan bir örneği olarak kullanıldı. Fuarın hem zemini hem de duvarı üzerinde görsel etkisini tam olarak elde edebilen bu örgü çözgü ve atkısı paslanmaz çelikten imal edilmiştir. Atkı telinde, bu malzeme poliamit elyaftan eğrilmiş taranmış iplik ile birleştirildi. Sonuç, yeni bir görünüm ve his ile güç ve elektromanyetik radyasyondan korunma gibi fonksiyonel özelliklere sahip bir tel örgüdür. Denenmiş ve test edilmiş malzemeleri metal tel ile birleştirme kabiliyeti, çok sayıda ziyaretçiyi, dokuma uzmanıyla diyalog kurmaya ve çeşitli uygulamalar için özel uygulamaları tartışmaya itti.

BÜTÜNSEL UZMANLIK

Örneğin kompozit materyallerde kullanılan tekstil bileşenlerinin yerine metal örgü kullanılması ziyaretçilerin ilgisini çekti. Nitekim, birçoğu metali alternatif olarak görmemişti bile. Bileşenler için mi yoksa akustik yönden etkili yalıtım malzemeleri için mi, koruyucu için hava filtresi bileşenleri için dokuma korumalar mı yoksa koruyucu filtreler için fonksiyonel bir bileşen mi olduğu: yoğun olarak tartışılan başvuruların kapsamı, GKD’nin büyük ve çeşitli potansiyelinin altını çizdi metal kafes konstrüksiyonlu ve dokuma teknolojisi ile üreticiler için geliştirilmektedir. Başarılı fuar görünümü, GKD’nin bükümü üretmek için filtre malzemeleri, ekranlar ve konveyör bantları ile bütünsel uzmanlığı hakkında mükemmel bir geribildirimle tamamlandı. Şirketin geniş çözüm uzmanlığı tartışmaların kalitesine yansımıştır. Bu, Techtextil olayı sırasında tartışılan çeşitli seçeneklerin zaten müşterilerin somut taleplerine yol açması gerçeği ile ortaya çıkmaktadır.

GKD: Excellent Response, Great Discussions

GKD – GEBR. KUFFERATH AG was delighted with its latest appearance at the ‘Techtextil’ event in Frankfurt. Both the visitor frequency and the quality of discussions held at the leading international trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens surpassed previous fairs. Visitors showed particular interest in GKD’s weaving expertise. The wide range of wire mesh types and material combinations on show offered users interesting alternatives to existing solutions. This expertise was impressively demonstrated with ‘Texteel’, an innovative hybrid mesh made of stainless steel and carpet fibers that were developed in cooperation with the carpet manufacturer ANKER. Its metallic shimmer shows that mesh designs incorporating metal can lend product properties that secure an advantage in the market. As global market leader in developing high-performance mesh made of metal and other industrially weavable materials for specific applications, GKD is always open to new approaches. The company therefore sees ‘Techtextil’ as the ideal forum for inspiring lateral thinkers to create new solutions with metal mesh. Indeed, the large number of wire mesh types and weaving-based options offered by GKD once again allowed numerous manufacturers and processors of textile products to tap previously unimagined optimization potential this year. Precisely adjustable properties such as grip, pore size or multifunctionalities make the tailor-made wire mesh a long sought-after problem solver for many applications. It extends the application or performance limits of products and thereby contributes to improving overall process efficiency.

Massive potential for hybrid mesh

The ‘Texteel’ hybrid mesh made of Perlon Rips carded yarn from ANKER, which GKD combined with stainless steel, served as a shining example of this weaving expertise. The warp and weft of this mesh, which was able to deliver its full visual impact on both the floor and wall of the trade fair stand, are made of stainless steel. In the weft wire, this material was combined with carded yarn spun from polyamide fibers. The result is a wire mesh that combines a new look and feel with functional properties such as strength and shielding from electromagnetic radiation. The ability to combine tried and tested materials with metal wire motivated numerous visitors to seek dialogue with the weaving specialist and discuss specific implementations for various applications.

Holistic expertise

The use of metal mesh as a substitute for textile components that are for example used in composite materials also aroused the interest of visitors. Indeed, many of these had never even considered metal as an alternative. Whether for components or acoustically effective insulation materials, for shielding, as woven guards or pre-filtration elements for air filter components or as a functional component for protective clothing: the scope of intensively discussed applications once again underlined the massive and diverse potential that GKD is developing for manufacturers with metal mesh constructions and weaving technology. The successful trade fair appearance was rounded off with excellent feedback on GKD’s holistic expertise with filter media, screens and conveyor belts for exacting spunbond production. The company’s broad solution expertise was reflected in the quality of the discussions. This is borne out by the fact that various options discussed during the Techtextil event have already led to concrete requests from customers.

