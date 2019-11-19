Sensıent® Puts Spotlight On Sustainable Inkjet Technologies

Paylaş

Sensient Imaging Technologies, the trusted partner for innovative digital inkjet technology, will promote its portfolio of digital inks and demonstrate its commitment to safer, more sustainable solutions for the textile industry, at stand W1A20 during ShanghaiTex 2019 (25th – 27th November, Shanghai).

Visitors will be able to discover the environmental and performance benefits of ElvaJet® Coral – Sensient’s digital water-based sublimation ink for textiles – which will be showcased in China for the first time at the show.

High quality, low environmental impact

With the textile industry in China under increasing pressure to reduce the amount of water, waste and energy from the production process, there is a growing demand for solutions that help manufacturers and brands reduce their environmental footprint. Designed to reduce water and waste, ElvaJet® Coral is a sustainable solution that doesn’t compromise on quality or color.

The ink has been specially developed for direct printing onto polyester fabrics, which significantly reduces the waste from transfer paper and residual ink. ElvaJet® Coral also requires much less water than other inks – just 1 liter compared to the 50 liters required for traditional direct disperse printing.

Global partner, local support

Sensient will also be showcasing its broader portfolio of digital inkjet solutions, which include reactive, acid and sublimation inks such as Xennia® Amethyst. A water-based, reactive dye ink, ideal for printing on a wide range of substrates, Xennia® Amethyst has been optimized for use in demanding production environments on high-volume industrial printers.

Customers in China can benefit from Sensient’s locally stocked ink, allowing for a fast response to the dynamic textiles market, ensuring fast and convenient product availability and technical support for customers within the region.

A trusted digital inkjet partner

Jérôme Jeanneret, Managing Director at Sensient Imaging Technologies, commented, “With our expertise in both the chemistry of color and delivery of high-quality, environmentally responsible digital inkjet solutions, the Chinese textiles industry can trust Sensient to deliver color that protects the integrity of their brand and ultimately adds value to their business.

“We are excited to showcase the environmental benefits of ElvaJet® Coral in China for the first time at the show and as we continue to see stable growth across China, ShanghaiTex is the perfect platform to demonstrate the benefits of our digital inkjet technology and how we deliver sustainable color without compromise.”