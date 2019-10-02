FET secures Innovate UK funding for hollow fibre research

Paylaş

Fibre Extrusion Technology Limited of Leeds, England has successfully applied for grant funding for research into ground-breaking research in the field of hollow filament technology.

Client feedback from recent projects has indicated that there is a growing market need for new and better hollow filament forms, produced from a range of technical polymer formulations, for use in specialist areas such as filtration.

Customers are seeking small scale / pilot equipment for manufacturing high performance, hollow filaments for use in filter membranes and cartridge systems within the medical, healthcare, chemical and other technical sectors. In particular, they are looking for bespoke solutions enabling them to satisfy demanding niche markets where the capability of present processing equipment falls below the required levels of performance.

To address these concerns, FET has obtained grant funding from Innovate UK, a part of UK Research and Innovation, a non-departmental public body funded by a grant-in-aid from the UK government. The purpose is to carry out targeted industrial research into this technological field and create the data and know how to address this need within an 18-month time frame. FET will then be in a position to offer appropriate solutions in the form of custom-built process equipment.

Key to all FET’s research programmes is its in-house Process Development Laboratory which allows client trials, proof of concept testing, collaborative research, sampling and prototyping. Established in 1998, FET is a leading supplier of laboratory and pilot melt spinning systems with installations in over 35 countries.