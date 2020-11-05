Yıldız Makina manufactures to be a part of their customers’ success

Do what you know best, do it the best

Birkan Yıldızoğlu, who started his statements by saying that Yıldız Makine, which has a deep-rooted history, was founded in 1998 in Çorlu district of Tekirdağ by Ali Yıldızoğlu, who has more than 35 years of experience in the sector, said the following information. “Yıldız Makine is a company established to produce only fabric dyeing machines for the textile industry.

By not giving up the understanding of “Do what you know best, do it the best” adopted in the establishment of the company, focusing only on fabric dyeing machines and improving itself, it has gained great knowledge, accumulation and experience in this field. We preferred to focus on a single target rather than producing more than one type of machine. In our country, there are skillful producers in their fields that will produce every machine needed by the textile industry. I believe that if everyone takes care to do their job perfectly, our country will reach a leading position in the world market in the near future.”

We produce perfect by keeping production limited instead of serial production

He said “Our Company, which says quality in production as a first rule, produces machines at world standards today. We carry out our production in our own place consisting of 3.000 square meters closed and 10.000 square meters open area. We are not a company that tries to produce flawlessly by keeping our production capacity limited instead of mass production. Thanks to this understanding, we have not received a single negative feedback from our customers until today.

We are aware that our success will also be the success of our customers. Therefore, we produce high quality machines that will not cause problems for our customers’ trouble-free production. We spend a lot of time and effort on each machine and subject it to high-level quality controls. The return of this to us is returning to high quality machines and repetitive orders that do not cause problems for many years. We learn that customers who will establish many low-budget businesses in domestic and foreign markets are looking for our second-hand machines. They cannot find. Today, the first machines we produced continue to work at full capacity without any problems.”