World class quality produced in Turkey

Production in line with European Standards

“We made a corporate decision to locally produce jacquard yarns which we used to be outsourced earlier. Substructure of the investment was initiated two years ago with feasibility studies to see if we could produce such a product. Because it was a technically demanding product, we considered it a challenge and decided to produce it domestically. Subsequent to initial feasibility came R&D and P&D (production and development) steps. In the meantime, we were financially granted by KOBI (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) Investment Fund.

It was Ekoteks’ very first project subsidized by the government. We managed to successfully finalize it in 2019. We were just getting ready to launch it at ITM 2020, which was going to be held in last June; but we had to put the introduction of it to a later date due to the notorious pandemic. Having a costly initial investment as such, the project requires a thorough integration of weaving looms, dyeing and finishing processes. For the time being, our monthly capacity is 1 tonne. We are committed to increase it by enriching our machine range, which will allow us to meet the demand coming from both domestic and international markets.

We have been producing jacquard yarns, a technically more demanding process to prove that we are competent enough to produce such difficult products. Since we have been the user of the product, we already knew very well how the product must be like. The product we have been producing equals to European rivals and standards. We are receiving satisfactory feedback about the products offered to the market. The material used sure needs to be the highest quality in compliance with globally acknowledged standards.