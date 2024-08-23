Linkedin

Heating and cooling systems constitute the majority of energy consumption both in our homes and in industrial establishments. Research shows that with the use of energy efficient systems, this consumption can be reduced by 20 to 50%. Therefore, thanks to developing technologies and innovative solutions, highly energy efficient heating and cooling systems will be indispensable for the sustainable living spaces of the future. In addition, these clean technologies play a critical role in environmental sustainability by contributing significantly to the reduction of carbon footprint.

World giants are chasing

Heating and cooling systems have long been powered by energy obtained from fossil fuels such as natural gas. However, due to the increasing cost of natural gas and its harmful effects on the environment, studies have been carried out on systems that can work with alternative energy sources in recent years. The world’s leading air conditioning companies continue intensive R&D activities on heat pumps that can work with clean energy sources such as solar energy and wind energy, in addition to natural gas. Because heat pumps, on the one hand, reduce costs by providing high energy efficiency, and on the other hand, protect the environment. CoolREG, founded by Bülent Kula, who returned to Turkey after working in global companies abroad for many years, and is one of the most important companies developing heating and cooling technologies in our country, has managed to attract attention in the international arena with the high-tech heat pumps it has developed. CoolREG, which increased its capacity and R&D activities with the investment it recently received from Asya Ventures, started to receive investment and cooperation offers from foreign global giants.

What does CoolREG do differently?

CoolREG heat pump, which is domestically produced and equipped with innovative , stands out from its competitors with its high energy efficiency and sustai- nable and environmentally friendly features. What makes all the world’s giants jealous is that CoolREG has five unique features. The first of these is that the CoolREG heat pump can produce electrical energy while consuming electrical energy. In this way, the system can recover some of the energy it consumes. Secondly, hot water for heating and cooling purposes can be produced in a single device. The third difference is that there is no need for a boiler for hot water. Elimination of unexpected additional boiler and copper pipe installation costs. Fourthly, unlike its other competitors, CoolREG manages to combine biomass, geothermal, solar energy and industrial waste heat by using all renewable energy sources in the most efficient way. Fifth, it is easy installation feature. All products have connection hardware for quick installation in PVC and PPR installations, and there is no need for copper pipe installations and special connection equipment. Finally, it can provide heating comfort without any problems even in -15°C outdoor conditions.

Europe is switching to heat pumps with all its might

The natural gas crisis, which emerged especially after the Russia-Ukraine war, forced Europe to seek a new search for energy. Heat pumps based on alternative clean technologies other than natural gas for heating and cooling systems, which are the largest consumption areas of energy, have become the top agenda in this process. In this respect, Germany, the greatest industrial power in Europe, was the country that took the fastest action. In Germany, it was mandatory to switch to heat pumps by the end of 2024 and it was announced that it was aimed to install 6 million heat pumps by 2030. Various financial support mechanisms for home and business owners have also been put into effect to alleviate these transition costs. For example, homeowners who install climate-friendly heating systems can benefit from government incentives for up to 70% of their investment costs. The Netherlands is expected to be the second country in the European Union to make the use of heat pumps mandatory.