Indonesia stands as one of the largest textile markets globally, making it a crucial region for Trützschler’s Spinning and Card Clothing divisions. To better serve this market, Trützschler partnered with Agansa in 2023, combining technical expertise to provide exceptional service across spinning and card clothing applications.

Strengthening Presence in Indonesia

Over the years, Trützschler and Agansa have solidified their presence as prominent players in Indonesia’s textile industry. Agansa, known for its strong reputation in machinery servicing, operates from its headquarters in Bandung, just two hours from Jakarta, and maintains a branch office in Solo. These locations ensure quick service response times and offer a full range of clothings and replacement parts for Trützschler’s spinning and carding machines.

Certified and Standardized Excellence

Agansa was chosen as Trützschler’s service agency in Indonesia due to its proven ability to deliver high-quality support for both card clothing and spinning. This collaboration ensures that customers have a single point of contact for all their Trützschler needs. Furthermore, Agansa meets Trützschler’s stringent global service standards, ensuring consistency across all service stations worldwide. This level of excellence is maintained through a rigorous certification process, which includes regular visits from Trützschler’s expert engineers to assess facilities, evaluate the skills and knowledge of the on-site team, and implement any necessary improvements or further training.

Showcasing the Partnership

Since the partnership began in 2023, several events have underscored its success. In September and October, Trützschler and Agansa hosted a series of Customer Day events in Bandung, Jakarta, and Solo, engaging over 250 customers from the Spinning and Card Clothing sectors. These events fostered open discussions on industry challenges and opportunities, allowing customers to voice their concerns and suggest enhancements.

Consistent, Outstanding Service

Agansa’s technical team is now pivotal in enhancing the performance of Trützschler’s machinery across Indonesia’s textile market. Customers can trust that the same high level of service found globally is now available locally through this new agency.

Customer Satisfaction

Jemmy Kartiwa Sastraatmaja, owner of Danar Mas, a leading textile manufacturer in Indonesia specializing in yarns and greige fabrics, praised the partnership, stating, “We are satisfied with the support from the sales team and the technical service team from Trützschler and Agansa, who are always ready to help.”