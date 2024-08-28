Linkedin

TOLKAR, standing out with its textile finishing and laundry technologies, is taking its place at ITM 2024 to meet the local and global market during the busy business season. The company hosted its visitors at the international textile technologies exhibition ITM 2024 was held in TÜYAP on June 4-8. TOLKAR attended the exhibition with an information booth this year, while sharing its new product and system launches with ITM visitors via video. Making a difference in recent years with textile solutions based on environmentally friendly and sustainable ozone technology, the company introduced the TOLKAR FUTURE Central Control System and TOLKAR FUTURE Automatic Loading and Unloading Through Automation system this year.

TOLKAR has created a strong vision for sustainable textile production with washing solutions based on ozone technology in recent years, and its focus at ITM is on increasing production costs and corporate sustainability. Thanks to the TOLKAR FUTURE Central Control System and Automatic Loading and Unloading Through Automation system that launched, textile manufacturers and laundry administrators will be able to achieve greater efficiency. These innovations, developed as a response to cost increases and sustainable savings demands, once again show that the company is a leader with solutions that make a difference ecologically and economically.

Digital control and increased automation increase corporate sustainability

Developed by the TOLKAR R&D unit consisting of competent engineers and interdisciplinary experts, the TOLKAR Future Automation Controlled Smart Conveyor System optimises the recipe process based on manual calculations. This system, connected to the central system through the operator, feeds the machine by calculating the correct amounts of water, chemicals and all other materials required for production. In this way, textiles and laundry are processed and washed in accordance with the desired programs and recipes. This makes it possible to calculate production costs accurately while maintaining standard product quality.

TOLKAR conveyor system, which performs automatic loading and unloading through a central control system and automation, was designed as a necessary solution for new generation laundries. With machines and carrier conveyors communicating with each other, this system increases the efficiency, daily production speed and volume in the facility. Among the main advantages of the system, the following stand out: 90% labour savings with the help of automatic loading conveyor and shuttle; Minimization of efficiency and time losses due to operator errors; Maximum efficiency through fast loading and unloading; Minimum chemical usage through automatic chemical dosing; Recipe transfer and machine selection from the central system control unit; Drying outlet conveyor and reporting.

TOLKAR’s rich product range also includes part dyeing machines and stone washing machines. While part dyeing machines provide high efficiency and flexibility, especially in large capacity production and special colour demands, stone washing machines make it possible to achieve the desired texture and appearance of denim and other heavy fabrics. These machines are designed to support sustainable production by being equipped with environmentally friendly processes and energy-saving technologies. These advanced solutions offered by TOLKAR enable both production in accordance with high-quality standards and minimization of costs and environmental impact. Smartex Miracle industrial washing machine, produced by TOLKAR, has the advantages of 50% less water, chemicals, steam and wastewater and 40% less electrical energy consumption compared to its competitors with the same kg capacity. Moreover, Smartex Miracle achieves this without vibration with a clamping force of 400G.

Ata Karace; We are taking special steps towards revived markets

TOLKAR Board Member Ata Karace stated that ITM has always been an important exhibition for the textile markets in Türkiye and the region, and said that they were happy to participate in this edition with innovations. Explaining that they expect to meet visitors, especially from the Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian countries at the exhibition, as well as the Turkish textile industry, he continued his words saying; “As a company that exports to more than 90 countries, we act with a global market plan. We know that each region’s textile production priorities and market conditions are different, and we take special steps for each region accordingly. We expect ITM 2024 to be more active, with the impact of the revival that started in several markets after the pandemic. During the exhibition, we explained our new control and automation systems as well as our most suitable finishing and laundry solutions to textile professionals. In today’s difficult market conditions, efficiency has now become the first and priority step of profitability. We are really excited to tell our visitors about the unrivalled contribution that TOLKAR solutions provide to their businesses.”