The future is in technical textiles

Technical textiles, which take place in our lives in a wide range of areas from medical textiles to automotive industry, defense industry to geo-textile products, composite materials to smart textiles, broke an export record.

That the demand of medical textile products such as mask, protective suit-apron is met in domestic market and they are sent to more than 70 countries around the world continues to show that the power of Turkey in ‘technical textiles’. While the R&D and innovation investments for ‘technical textiles’, having 107 billion export market in the world fast, it is aimed that the export of Turkey’s ‘technical textiles’ will increase exceed $ 2 billion until the end of the year and is expected to rapidly increase its share in global exports.

Technical textiles to shape and provide high value to Turkish textile sector

İTHİB Board Chairman Ahmet Öksüz, stating that technical textiles of Turkey will shape the vision of the textile sector and industry and provide high value-added to sector, said “Our technical textile exports increased 196 percent in June to 349 million dollars, and in the January – June period increased by 39 percent to 1.2 billion dollars. During the epidemic period, the strategic importance of our sector was once again understood. Our industry, which is not dependent on abroad in raw material supply, has successfully passed the pandemic exam. However, in order to make this success sustainable, we must encourage our companies to produce in accordance with international standards and produce additional solutions to achieve a more competitive structure.

In this context, we stated in the meetings we held with our relevant Ministries that the practice of exporting personal protective equipment products to the State Supply Office against a grant should be revised. Our ministries also regulated by expanding 1 grant application despite 1 export. We have reached the infrastructure that can be the world leader in medical textile products. We must be more proactive in meeting global demands by preserving this infrastructure.”