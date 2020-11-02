The first fair of the new normal: KTM

“It is necessary to be a pioneer in change”

Ümit Vural, General Manager of ECR Fuarcılık, desc- ribes current period as an “age of change”; “We are

in an age in which those who resist this change are erased from the stage of history and those who cannot keep up with the pace of change lose their right to live. In this new era, even following the change is not satisfactory, it is necessary to be a pioneer in the change itself. We could see companies that keep up with this change at the KTM 2020 Fair.

In this new normal, industry has found a new way of success that is underlined by the Vural who said, “Compared to the KTM fair visitors last year, there was a 50% decrease in visitor figures, but the overall rate has increased in terms of exhibitor satisfaction. In this new normal, only professionals who wish to do business visited the fair. KTM2020 Fair has also reached an important trade volume.”

Vural added, “No one visited the fair with the intention of buying a promotional Swiss army knife or collecting catalog brochures. It was only visited by those interested and concerned. This has increased the satisfaction of participant firms. In Turkey, where the fair held, due to its location advantage and due to its proximity to the adjacent cities with just an hour distance and with its positioning at the middle of the circulating textile investments, KTM Fairs have become an attraction center. It is gratifying that textile companies planning new investments at the KTM 2020 fair have negotiated and have made purchasing decisions with success.’’

Kahramanmaraş: one of the leading textile manufacturing centers

Ümit Vural stated that Kahramanmaraş, which has reached an export figure of more than $ 1 billion today, is one of our cities that draw attention in terms of foreign trade volume in production and export disciplines and that 61% of Kahramanmaraş’s exports are made up of textile products. Emphasizing that the textile industry creates employment for thousands of people in the city, Vural said; “The Turkish textile industry is one of the leading fields of the economy. Kahramanmaras Turkish textile sector provides employment to thousands of people in Turkey and is one of the leaders in this field.”