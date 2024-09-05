Linkedin

EFI Reggiani offers a truly sustainable solution for your textile business? EFI Reggiani with its partner Motex at Stand F22, Uzekspocentre Exhibition Centre in will offer the revolutionary EFI™ Reggiani ecoTERRA solution.

The brilliant thing about the EFI Reggiani ecoTERRA water-based pigment solution, is what you don’t have to do: No pre-treatment. No steaming. No washing. No stentering. No problem. Just feed, print, fix, and rewind – all inside the printer.

With a full lineup of six models, including a 340-printing width, with speeds ranging from 150 to more than 700 sqm/hour, backed up by proven EFI Reggiani technology and service, customers can choose the right EFI Reggiani ecoTERRA printer that ensures the fastest ROI based on their production needs.