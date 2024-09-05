EFI Reggiani offers a truly sustainable solution for your textile business? EFI Reggiani with its partner Motex at Stand F22, Uzekspocentre Exhibition Centre in will offer the revolutionary EFI™ Reggiani ecoTERRA solution.
The brilliant thing about the EFI Reggiani ecoTERRA water-based pigment solution, is what you don’t have to do: No pre-treatment. No steaming. No washing. No stentering. No problem. Just feed, print, fix, and rewind – all inside the printer.
With a full lineup of six models, including a 340-printing width, with speeds ranging from 150 to more than 700 sqm/hour, backed up by proven EFI Reggiani technology and service, customers can choose the right EFI Reggiani ecoTERRA printer that ensures the fastest ROI based on their production needs.
You will discover more about the latest news on RIP software for DTF, Sublimation, and digital textile printing by Inèdit, EFI Reggiani analogue printers and Mezzera CONCORD, the specialist in washing solutions.