Linkedin

CHEMNITZ – Terrot Textilmaschinen GmbH, a pioneer in textile machinery

innovation, is excited to announce its participation in the Central Asian International

Textile Machinery Exhibition (CAITME) 2024. “Following the tremendous customer

demand and success at ITM 2024, we are proud to present our flagship product, the

I3P 196, at this esteemed event,” said the announcement.

CAITME is the premier specialized international exhibition for textile and clothing industry

technologies in the Central Asian region. It stands as the largest exhibition of its

kind in the CIS region, showcasing the latest innovation trends and achievements in

textile machinery engineering and technologies.

Attendees at CAITME 2024 will have the exclusive opportunity to witness the groundbreaking

features that have made the I3P 196 a market leader. Terrot sales team, innovation

lab experts and Textima team will be available to provide demonstrations and

answer any questions at the company’s booth F44-1 at the German National Pavillion. A highlight at the stand will be live demonstrations of their interlock blockbuster I3P 196 open width frame (diameter 34“, gauge E24, number of feeders: 108) with Smartex system.

The I3P 196 is a highly productive and flexible circular knitting machine producing

„8-lock“, interlock and modified structures such as double face, punto di roma, milano

rib, piqué rodier and also racer mesh with maximum efficiency. Equipped with up to 4

needle tracks in cylinder cam and 2 needle tracks in dial cam the I3P 196 promises maximum

flexibility and a wide range of pattern options.

NEW AVAILABILITY: The company has also announced that I3P 196 is now available in a

26“ open width frame, further enhancing its versatility and appeal to a broader range of

applications.

“As already at ITM Istanbul we will be teaming up in our booth with Smartex, who provide

among others a state-of-the-art AI driven error detection system,” said the company’s press release. “We are thrilled to bring the I3P 196 to CAITME 2024,” said Martin Vorsatz, Managing

Director of Terrot Textilmaschinen GmbH. “The overwhelming response and high demand

we experienced at ITM 2024 have been phenomenal. I3P 196 has captivated the

industry with its state-of-the-art technology and exceptional performance, setting a

new benchmark for circular knitting machines.”

MACHINE MODEL I3P 196

ADVANTAGES AT A GLANCE

Highly productive knitting machine with a maximum speed factor of 1,050

Terrot’s latest answer to market needs: most productive machine for „8-lock“

structures (3.2 feeds per inch)

Large gauge spectrum (up to E50) and timing delay up to 4 mm

High quality elastane plating in all variations

Flexible application with spacer (height up to 4.5 mm) and fine gauge conversion

kits

Quick and easy gauge change

Deviations are possible and all items are subject to technical changes. Illustrations may show accessories that are not included in the standard version.