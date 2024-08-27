Linkedin

At ITM we presented our latest innovations andtechnologies in the field of circular knitting machines. With over 64,500 visitors from 102 countries and 1,280 exhibitors from 65 countrieITM 2024 has already been a great success. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the next success story, discover our latest developments and connect with our sales team and management. A highlight at our stand was lived demonstrations of our Interlock blockbuster I3P 196 open width frame (diameter 34“, gauge E32, number of feeders: 108) with Smartex system. Terrot and ERKO team was available for your inquiries and consultations. Martin Vorsatz, Managing Director of Terrot Textilmaschinen GmbH, emphasizes: „We are excited to announce Terrot’s participation at the ITM, which is expected to provide new impulses and insights. We are looking forward to meeting our valued customers and partners, industry experts and interested parties. Our extensive experience ant technical know-how will help strengthen Terrot‘s position in the global market. We are confident that our circular knitting machines will continue to meet the highest standards and exceed our customers‘ expectations.“

The I3P 196 is a highly productive and flexible circular knitting machine producing „8-lock“, interlock and modified structures such as double face, punto di roma, Milano rib, piqué rodier and also racer mesh with maximum efficiency. Equipped with up to 4 needle tracks in cylinder cam and 2 needle tracks in dial cam the I3P 196 promises maximum flexibility and a wide range of pattern options. As already 2023 at ITMA Milan we will be teaming up in our booth with Smartex, who provide among others a stateof-the-art AI driven error detection system. The Smartex CORE system build-in on our exhibition machine gives the customer the power of latest hardware and software technology to control their fabric production, inspecting every inch of fabric using artificial intelligence algorithms, which are constantly being upgraded.

Terrot continues to set the standard with proven artificial intelligence (AI)

Following the great success of ITMA 2023, we are once again exhibiting our industryleading I3P 196 with built in AI-ENHANCEMENTS to strengthen quality control with real-time inspection. Our customers can seamlessly enhance their equipment to leverage AI-ENABLED, automated quality control features, enabling them to access real-time insights into machine performance effortlessly. But there‘s more! AI-ENHANCED Terrot machines will also include a comprehensive factory management platform accessible online, empowering users with additional data and control over their production from any location. Our customers can leverage these latest advancements to ensure their quality control measures and drive profitability. With the ability to expedite top-quality rolls directly to shipping and focus manual reinspection efforts solely on those requiring further review, businesses can now ensure consistent quality, safeguard their bottom line, minimize waste and realize significant time and cost savings.