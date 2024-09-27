Linkedin

At ITMA ASIA + CITME 2024, taking place in Shanghai from October 14-18, Swedish textile machinery companies, represented by the Textile Machinery Association of Sweden (TMAS), will showcase innovative technologies that help manufacturers produce more sustainable fabrics in response to growing market demands.

China plays a critical role in global textile production, consuming over 50% of the world’s fibers and dominating synthetic fiber production with a 70% market share. As leading brands focus on sustainability, there is increasing demand for yarns with higher recycled fibre content.

“Chinese cotton spinners have long used rotor spinning to recycle mill waste, not initially for sustainability but to balance quality with low-cost fibers,” explains TMAS Secretary General Therese Premler-Andersson. “Today, however, recycled content can add value, enabling mills to charge a premium for eco-friendly yarns.”

The potential is vast, with China installing nearly four million new rotor spinning spindles since 2015. This shift towards sustainability requires upgrades in production technology across the entire textile chain—a challenge TMAS members are ready to meet.

Eltex’s ACT-R for Consistent Weaving Quality

Recycled yarns, with their inherent irregularities, pose challenges for weaving. TMAS member Eltex’s ACT-R technology addresses this issue by maintaining consistent weft yarn tension on rapier looms, essential for producing high-quality fabrics from recycled yarns.

“Short staple fibers in recycled yarns often lead to inconsistencies,” says Eltex Senior Sales Engineer Daniel Sauret. “ACT-R automatically adjusts tension to compensate, reducing breakages and ensuring uninterrupted production.” This plug-and-play system can be retrofitted to any rapier machine, regardless of its age, and has delivered impressive results for weavers using recycled materials.

Celebrating 60 years of innovation, Eltex has been instrumental in advancing weaving speeds, contributing to today’s high-speed, fault-free production capabilities.

Vandewiele’s X4 Yarn Feeders for Precise Tension Control

Another TMAS member, Vandewiele Sweden AB, will present its latest X4 yarn feeders, designed to optimize tension control for weaving looms. These feeders are available with features such as integrated tension displays (TED) and rapid tension control (RTC), ensuring consistent weft insertion throughout the weaving cycle.

Vandewiele’s technology, utilized by leading machine manufacturers and mills worldwide, is instrumental in improving fabric quality and reducing waste through advanced tension management.

Baldwin’s TexCoat G4 for Sustainable Finishing

TMAS member Baldwin is revolutionizing textile finishing with its TexCoat G4, a system that reduces water, chemical, and energy consumption by up to 50% compared to traditional methods. The TexCoat G4 applies treatments such as water repellents and flame retardants with precision, targeting only the necessary areas of the fabric.

Baldwin has established partnerships with key industry players like Monforts and Archroma to promote eco-friendly finishing solutions. A full-scale Baldwin TexCoat system is currently being installed at Monforts’ technology center in Germany for further industrial trials.

“Our collaboration aims to support manufacturers in achieving higher productivity, lower resource usage, and superior fabric quality,” says Baldwin Vice-President Rick Stanford. “Together, we are set to bring transformative changes to the dyeing and finishing sectors.”

“We are excited to reconnect with our global partners in Shanghai and introduce Swedish innovations that benefit both our customers and the environment,” concludes TMAS Secretary General Premler-Andersson.