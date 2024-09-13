Linkedin

Strategic Collaboration Strengthened: Chinese Delegation Visits KARL MAYER GROUP Headquarters

The KARL MAYER GROUP hosted a high-profile delegation from China at its headquarters in Obertshausen, 7 September 2024. The visiting group included key government officials from Dezhou, Shandong Province, as well as leading entrepreneurs, who incorporated the visit into their seven-day business tour through Germany and Serbia. The delegation, led by Weiding Tian, Party Secretary of Dezhou Municipal City, Dashan Wang, Party Official from Tianqu New District, and Guiting Jiang, Chairman of Jingjin Equipment Co., Ltd., aimed to strengthen cooperation between Shandong Province and Europe.

Jingjin Equipment Co., Ltd., a top Chinese manufacturer of industrial filter solutions, has been utilizing KARL MAYER’s warp preparation machines for nearly a decade. Their recent visit underscores a significant investment in new machinery, further solidifying their long-standing partnership with the German company.

Strengthening Ties Through Innovation and Collaboration

The KARL MAYER GROUP’s CFO, Dr. Helmut Preßl, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for the Warp Preparation Business Unit, Dieter Gager, and Managing Director of KARL MAYER (H.K.), Kevin Socha, were among the executives who welcomed the delegation. The guests were given an in-depth tour of the company’s cutting-edge production facilities, including demonstrations of the latest warp knitting machines and the most advanced warp preparation technology. The delegation also explored the comprehensive training opportunities available through the KARL MAYER Academy.

“The innovative strength and modern capabilities of KARL MAYER left a lasting impression on our guests,” noted Gabriel Chiu, Regional Sales Manager of the Warp Preparation Business Unit. “They were particularly impressed by our founder’s enduring motto, ‘What we do, we do right,’ which continues to guide our operations.”

Highlighting the deep mutual trust between the two companies, an agreement on technical cooperation was signed shortly after the visit. The agreement, finalized during the “Dezhou Multinational Cooperation Exchange Symposium” in Munich, commits KARL MAYER to providing Jingjin Equipment Co., Ltd. with early access to its latest warp preparation innovations. In return, Jingjin Equipment plans to prioritize KARL MAYER’s machinery for future modernization and expansion projects.

“With this agreement, we affirm our long-term commitment to each other and to advancing innovations that will propel the textile industry forward,” said Dieter Gager.