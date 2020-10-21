Some properties of hybrid knitted fabrics composed of PLA/Lyocell and PLA/Cotton mixtures

Dr. Emel Alaybeyoğlu, Ege University, The Faculty of Textile Engineering, Bornova, Izmir, Turkey

Prof. Dr. Ayşegül Körlü, Ege University, The Faculty of Textile Engineering, Bornova, Izmir, Turkey

Prof. Dr. Kerim Duran, Ege University, The Faculty of Textile Engineering, Bornova, Izmir, Turkey

Abstract

It is clearly seen that sustainable production is the key factor in textile industry along with other industries. Fibers which are produced by renewable sources have significant role in textile industry. A new generic class of synthetic fiber, PLA (Polylactic acid) is increasingly important raw material in recent years in terms of environmental responsibility for production processes and is with obtained renewable resources [1]. Various properties of PLA and its mixtures in terms of fiber characteristics may make them attractive in commercial sectors. This article mainly aims to investigate and present some specifications of mixtures of PLA fibre with commonly using fibers (Lyocell and Cotton) in Textile Industry since PLA is offered new generation sustainable synthetic fiber instead of PES fiber. Hydrophilicity, water retention power, antibacterial activity, whiteness and yellowness degree of PLA fibers and their blends with Cotton and Lyocell fibers were investigated. In addition, ATR- FTIR (Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy-Attenuated Total Reflectance) spectra of PLA, Lyocell and Cotton fibers were examined to understand studied fibre specifications well in this study.

Key Words: PLA Fiber, Antibacterial Activity, Hydrophilicity, ATR-FTIR, Whiteness and Yellowness degree. Corresponding Author: Emel Alaybeyoğlu.

1.Introduction

It becomes inevitable that new textile provisions play a supportive role in world’s developing conditions. Increasing environmental pollution, decreasing oil and water reserves, thus increasing prices of oil sourced fibers as well as rising temperatures due to global warming are evidences of the need for new generation fibers and expanding their areas of use. Lyocell is a new generation cellulosic fiber which was first produced in 1980s. It was environmentally responsible for a process and utilized renewable resources as its raw materials. PLA fiber which was developed in recent years is a new generic class of synthetic fibers and is becoming increasingly attractive due to the need for protection of the environment thanks to its ability to be manufactured from sustainable resources [2, 3]. Lyocell is a cellulosic fiber derived from wood pulp made by a solvent spinning process. The wood pulp is dissolved in a solution of ‘amine oxide’ (usually N-methylmorpholine-N-oxide). The solution is spun into fibers and passed through a washing process. More than 99.5% of the solvent was recovered in manufacturing process. The solvent is non-toxic and all residues are non-hazardous. It is directly dissolved in an organic solvent that is differentiated lyocell from other regenerated cellulosic fibers such as viscose. Lyocell is bio-degradable and absorbent. It has high values in both wet and dry strength in contrast to viscose fibers. Lyocell has propensity to fibrillate when fiber is exposed to friction in wet conditions. Fibrillation behavior of fiber makes it attractive in producing fabrics which have excellent hand feeling and aesthetic characteristics [2]