At ITMA ASIA 2024, TECNORAMA will showcase its renowned DOS&DYE® system, specifically designed to automate small-scale dyeing production. This innovative solution helps reduce production costs while accelerating delivery times, making it ideal for meeting the growing demand for just-in-time yarn deliveries.

The system comprises the DOSORAMA WSL dispensing machine and DYRAMA dyeing modules, capable of handling yarn bobbins of various sizes. The DOS&DYE® 6000 operates continuously, 24/7, without the need for constant supervision, until all the material in queue is dyed. Its uninterrupted dyeing process allows for seamless scheduling and completion of dyeing tasks, right up to the final quality control stage.

One of the key advantages of the DOS&DYE® 6000 is its impressive “Right First Time” accuracy rate of 96%-98%, eliminating the need for sampling and ensuring high-quality results from the start. This precision enables fast, reliable production, ensuring on-time deliveries with top technical quality.

Visit the ACIMIT booth, Hall 6 Stand C50, at ITMA ASIA in Shanghai from October 14 to 18, 2024, to explore the DOS&DYE® system in action.