Rieter Secures Landmark Follow-Up Order from DIW

Major Order for Rieter’s Autoconer X6 Winding Machines

Rieter has signed a significant purchase contract with Shanghai Digital Intelligence World Industrial Technology Group Co., Ltd. (DIW) for over 700 Autoconer X6 winding machines. This order marks the largest in Rieter China’s history, underscoring the strategic partnership aimed at enhancing spinning operations’ quality, productivity, and efficiency. The Autoconer X6 is known for its superior productivity, intelligent process automation, and excellent splicing and winding quality, playing a crucial role in the ring spinning and compact-spinning processes.

Strengthening Vertical Integration and Market Leadership

This substantial order will bolster DIW’s vertical integration and accelerate its growth strategy in the cotton spinning industry, reinforcing its leading position in global markets. The collaboration follows an initial order in March 2024, when Rieter and DIW began their strategic partnership to advance intelligent yarn manufacturing technology through digitization and automation, aiming to reduce conversion costs and maximize customer value.

Testimonials from DIW and Rieter Leaders

Liu Yifang, Vice Chairman of DIW, stated: “This partnership is a win-win for both companies. With our vertically integrated manufacturing operations, we are building some of the world’s most advanced spinning operations, ideally positioning us for industry growth. Together, we will enhance DIW’s operational efficiency, creating a major player in cotton spinning.”

Michael Hubensteiner, Country Managing Director of Rieter China, commented: “With its high-performance winding machines, Rieter will help DIW meet its growing demand for higher operational efficiency. This renewed cooperation will amplify our shared strengths, position us to seize growth opportunities together, and enable long-term, stable collaboration between Rieter and DIW.”