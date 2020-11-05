New production policy declared to promote Turkish “White Gold”

Turkey is leading producer for productivity

In the preamble of “Cotton Workshop from Field to Brand” report, the data and developments concerning the current cotton production in the world and Turkey took place. Accordingly, cotton, which is close to 1.5 dollars per kg due to Covid-19 outbreak, which is provided by nearly 250 million people in the world, is produced in Aegean, Çukurova and Şanlıurfa regions in our country. The cultivation fields are decreased from 7.6 million decares in 1998 to 5 million decares in 2019 due to some reasons such as alternative products, fluctuation of prices, support policies, migration to cities and land division. It is still expected that the cotton fields will be fallen around 35 percent in 2020 in Turkey. However, the yield per-hectare rose about 60 percent in the last 30 years in Turkey, which is a leading manufacturer in terms of efficiency.

Turkey ranks sixth among cotton producer countries

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization data, Turkey is taking place in sixth rank with 976 thousand tons of cotton production, and realizing the 3.5 percent per year in world cotton production. The cotton export of Turkey, which is in second place with 762 thousand tons of import per-year after China, is at the level of 105 thousand tons. Turkey is producing about 80 percent of non- GMO cotton in the world.

The number of farmers who produced good cotton last year reached 3,299 in our country, where the understanding of Organic and Good Cotton production became increasingly widespread. The size of the land with good cotton cultivation was 53 thousand 400 hectares. However, the wrong applications at all stages of cotton production in Turkey are done. The faults and problems were declared in the report in 16 items. Among them; some faults such as decreasing cultivation areas, low quality, small scale, lack of cooperatives, farmer’s training and information needs, irrigation, fertilization, spraying and harvest were included.

In the “Policy Recommendations” section at the end of the report, 10 items with high urgency and impact power in overcoming the problems were included. In the report, which stated that the state’s support policy for cotton must be reviewed it was declared that the farmers, industrialists and consumers will benefit from new cotton new cotton production policy.