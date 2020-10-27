Promise to support with 1 million to digitalized SMEs

What are the application conditions for the SME Development Support Program? Does the project cover all sectors?

In order to ensure digital transformation in the industry with a focus on domestic opportunities, SMEs which are both technology suppliers and technology users of smart digital technologies started to be supported by KOSGEB. In 2019, 71.5 million TL of support was approved for 258 projects.

Within the scope of the 2020 applications of the program, the following two invitations for proposals with the theme “Digitalization in the Manufacturing Industry” were announced on 22 July 2020:

2020 – 01 Project Request for Proposal: “Supporting domestic technology developer SMEs that can contribute to the digitalization process in the manufacturing industry sector”

To this request SMEs, technology developers in electronics, informatics, machinery manufacturing sectors that develop smart digital technologies which are applicable in the manufacturing industry, can offer projects to make value-added improvements in their existing products and to commercialize their products.

2020 – 02 Project Request for Proposal: “Increasing the level of utilization of digital technologies in production and related business processes of SMEs operating in the manufacturing industry”

To this request, SMEs in the manufacturing industry, having 500 thousand TL net sales revenue in 2019 and keep books according to the balance sheet method, can submit projects to adapt smart digital technologies to production and related business processes. If the rate of meeting the technologies of the manufacturer SMEs from domestic companies is high, this situation is taken into consideration in a positive way in the evaluation of project applications.