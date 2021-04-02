Production COVID-19 rapid test devices possible thanks to innovative printing process SPGPrints

The use of biosensors in rapid medical testing

Hank Guitjens, Commercial Manager Label & Industrial Printing, SPGPrints, explains that the usage of biosensors around the world is not new. For over 30 years, biosensors are a quick tool for analyzing diseases, using just a strip and body fluids. A common application of biosensors in the medical industry are the glucose test strips for diabetes patients. They use these strips to test if their blood sugar levels are deviating from normal. To provide the patient with quick test results, the blood is dripped on a test strip which is then examined by a diagnostic test device. Within minutes, the patient can see what their exact levels are. These biosensor test strips contain an advanced piece of technology.

The film used for the test strips must be printed in such a way that it can absorb the body fluid and provide the optimal conditions for this reagent to react with the body fluid. SPGPrints specializes in and holds the correct innovative technique to print the film with the level of precision that is required for these test strips.

The creation of COVID-19 rapid test devices

For this exact reason, SPGPrints was invited by an international pharmaceutical company to be involved in the production of COVID-19 rapid test strips. The goal was to produce a diagnostic test system that — with use of a patient’s saliva — could quickly indicate if a patient suffered from COVID-19 or not. In this international cooperation, it was up to SPGPrints to develop a process for printing on film. In the printing process, high levels of accuracy were crucial since the newly developed chemical reagent could only function properly under optimal conditions.

The collaboration turned out to be very successful. Within less than a year, SPGPrints managed to develop, produce and deliver a custom-made system for their pharmaceutical partner. Despite it being a new, custom-made system, the startup phase was very successful. Accordingly a yield was achieved above expectation within weeks. On top of that, newly hired operators needed limited training due to the user-friendliness of the system. Which means the partner could start producing directly. This enabled the pharmaceutical partner to reach their ideal production levels within weeks after the new system had been delivered.