PPE in the times of corona

Sieve effect

Particles with a diameter larger than the pore diameter of the nonwovens are caught in the structure. This effect is irrelevant for these masks.

Inertial effect

Larger particles can no longer follow the air flow around the fiber, maintain their direction and meet the surface of the fiber which they are caught by.

Diffusion effect

Extremely small particles move freely and chaotically on their trajectory in the air flow. The additional level of movement increases the probability that they will come into contact with the fibers and be caught there.

Electrostatic attraction

The electrostatic charge of the fibers means that particles are drawn in by the fibers like a magnet and are held there (separated). Although the spaces between the meltblown microfibers are significantly smaller than those between cotton fibers, they can still be up to one hundred times larger than the Covid-19 virus (approx. 0.12 micro-meters). A mouth and nose mask is therefore usually not sufficient to separate virus-bearing aerosols. So-called FFP masks are used to separate droplets of liquid with the Covid-19 virus (in accordance with DIN EN 149).

These filtrating half masks are respirators to provide protection against particles. They have a more elaborate design than the surgical masks, as multi-layer filter layers are used here in some cases and the mask follows the shape of the face. The quality class of the mask is determined by its ability to separate particles (in addition to other properties). The masks are divided into classes based on the degree of separation achieved.