Outdoor mask with the «TESTEX Community Mask» label for a good cause

OEKO-TEX® set an example in the fight against COVID-19 and donate a part of their proceeds in connection with the «TESTEX Community Mask» label. The aim of the campaign is not only to do good, but also to test as many textile masks as possible for their safety. The outdoor community tube mask from AG Cilander has successfully passed the test for the label. The face mask provides long-term protection for the consumer with the help of a replaceable filter.

Together with Empa, TESTEX has refined a test based on the recommendations of the Swiss National COVID-19 Science Task Force. The textile masks are tested for their filter function, spray resistance, wear comfort, reusability and, in addition, the STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®. Every year, over twenty thousand STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® certificates are issued for manufacturers, retailers and distributors of textiles and clothing. Millions of individual items are tested extensively for regulated and non-regulated pollutants, which could potentially harm human health.

The Outdoor Community Mask of the Herisau-based company AG Cilander complies with both, the strict STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® regulations and the requirements of the «TESTEX Community Mask» label. With its interchangeable filter, the mask offers the consumer reliable and sustainable protection during exercising or in everyday life.

OEKO-TEX® and its institutes made an important contribution during these difficult times and have waived certification fees for the STANDARD 100 testing for community masks worldwide for several months already. In addition, TESTEX donated half of the proceeds from the testing costs for the «TESTEX Community Mask» label to charitable organisations. The selection of the respective organisation is made together with the customer.

The AG Cilander has decided to donate its share to the Swiss association «Wunschambulanz». The association fulfils terminally ill patients one last wish by organising free transport and care. Whether that is a trip to the lake, the zoo or the granddaughter’s wedding – the «Wunschambulanz» provides sensitive support. Of course, protective masks have become an integral part of the transports this year. «More than ever, we are dependent on the fact that we can trust the quality of the masks and that people do not forget us even in a bad economic climate» says founder and president of the association, Petar Sabovic.

With these measures, TESTEX and OEKO-TEX® want to set an example and motivate manufacturers around the world to test the safety and effectiveness of their masks.