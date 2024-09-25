Linkedin

Pioneering companies join forces at Monforts Advanced Technology Center to drive innovation in eco-friendly textile processes

Mönchengladbach, Germany – In a groundbreaking partnership, Monforts, BW Converting’s Baldwin Technology, and Archroma have united their expertise to advance sustainable textile finishing. By combining Monforts’ renowned dyeing and finishing equipment, Baldwin’s innovative TexCoat G4™ digital spray technology, and Archroma’s cutting-edge chemistries, the collaboration aims to revolutionize resource efficiency and elevate textile finishing quality.

This partnership is set to enhance the capabilities of dyeing and finishing manufacturers, a critical sector in the textile supply chain. The alliance will empower manufacturers to improve product quality and performance while optimizing productivity and minimizing resource consumption.

Beginning in the second half of 2024, Monforts will install Baldwin’s TexCoat G4 digital spray unit on a stenter frame at its Advanced Technology Center (ATC) in Mönchengladbach, Germany.

“Our ATC is equipped with advanced Montex stenter finishing lines, a Thermex range for continuous dyeing, and several lab-scale systems for smaller batches. The addition of TexCoat G4 strengthens our capacity to offer customers innovative textile testing under real production conditions,” said Saskia Kuhlen, Junior Technologist at Monforts.

TexCoat G4 offers a sustainable alternative to traditional, resource-intensive pad-dry-cure processes by precisely applying water-based chemicals, such as softeners, repellents, and flame retardants, only where needed on the fabric. This technology can reduce water, chemical, and energy use by up to 50%.

The TexCoat G4 system synergizes with Monforts’ fabric handling and thermal processing technology to ensure optimal absorption of Archroma’s specialty chemicals, delivering superior results compared to traditional methods.

“Archroma’s commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with Baldwin’s TexCoat technology, which allows textile manufacturers to save both energy and water,” said Michael Schuhmann, Global Marketing Segment Manager for Technical Textiles at Archroma. “With Monforts now on board, we’re excited to bring the best sustainable solutions to a global audience.”

Rick Stanford, Vice President of Business Development for Textiles at Baldwin, emphasized the significance of this collaboration. “Individually, we’ve all worked toward sustainability goals for our customers. Now, as a united team, we are poised to drive transformative change in the textile finishing sector. This partnership is about more than just reducing resources; it’s about enhancing productivity and delivering higher-quality products.”

In the future, Monforts, Baldwin, and Archroma plan to extend their collaboration beyond textile finishing, exploring new coloration concepts and continuous spray dye applications.

About Monforts

Founded in 1884, Monforts is a leading supplier of textile dyeing and finishing machines, as well as coating devices. The company’s headquarters in Mönchengladbach, Germany, includes the Advanced Technology Center (ATC), where customers can conduct fabric trials under real production conditions. Monforts has been part of CHTC Fong’s Group for over 40 years. Learn more at [monforts.com](http://monforts.com).

About Archroma

Archroma is a global leader in specialty chemicals, serving the textile, packaging, and construction industries. With more than 4,500 employees in 42 countries, Archroma is dedicated to delivering sustainable solutions that enhance both performance and environmental outcomes. Discover more at [archroma.com](http://archroma.com).

About BW Converting

BW Converting innovates across a wide range of industries, including textiles, packaging, and hygiene, by designing precision machinery that unlocks new opportunities for global manufacturers. Part of the Barry-Wehmiller Corporation, BW Converting brings together top brands under one roof. Visit [bwconverting.com](http://bwconverting.com) for more information.