Linkedin

The KARL MAYER GROUP is looking forward to ITMA ASIA + CITME to present innovations from its strong brands KARL MAYER, STOLL and KM.ON, which are focusing more than ever on the business requirements of their customers, 14-18 October 2024

The international textile industry has been changing rapidly, and not just since this year. Global crises and paradigm shifts characterize an environment with many uncertainties and turbulence. In this volatile market, the Chinese textile industry continues to report growth rates, particularly through exports. Despite its successes, the entire sector must overcome many challenges. Chinese manufacturers also need to proactively adapt to market dynamics, tap into new growth opportunities and achieve profitability despite increasing cost pressure. In addition, the issue of sustainability is becoming increasingly important and the shortage of skilled workers is making itself increasingly felt.

Under the motto “Master the Change”, the KARL MAYER GROUP presents innovations from its strong brands KARL MAYER, STOLL and KM.ON, which are focusing more than ever on the business requirements of their customers. Visitors can expect an exhibition of forward-looking solutions from the fields of mechanical engineering, digitalization, textile products, applications and customer support.

A wide range of warp knitting and flat knitting machines from the Group’s product portfolio and textile trends will also be on display at an accompanying in-house show at KARL MAYER (CHINA). The event in Changzhou starts the day before the trade fair opens. One highlight will be the opening of the new showroom of the KARL MAYER subsidiary in China with solutions from all areas of technology.

Paths to new market potential for warp knitting

For the warp knitting industry, there will above all be suggestions for more sales and new business. One highlight of the exhibition is an HKS 2-S in the new gauge E 44, which opens new doors in the outdoor fashion sector with its fine, lightweight yet dense textile products and high efficiency. The supple articles score points above all for their unsurpassed protective effect against UVA rays – as a result of their extremely close-meshed structure – and high breathability. This makes them extremely interesting for use in sun protection clothing.

The KARL MAYER stand also will be showcasing functional, fashionable products for sportswear items for the growing yoga trend and apparel fabrics with the look and feel of typical cotton fabrics. The warp-knitted alternatives are pleasant to wear thanks to the comfortable stretch, easy to care for and can be produced sustainably and highly productively due to the technology used. Another new and promising highlight on the KARL MAYER stand is the use of an E-40 warp knitted fabric as a top layer for thick down jackets.

In addition to clothing fabrics, shoe textiles are more popular than ever before. Breathable and stylish warp knits from a HKS 3-M ON PLUS and spacer fabrics from double raschel machines will be presented. The functional spacer textiles are also interesting as sustainable mono-material solutions for upholstery in car seats and mattresses and with jacquard for the fashion industry.

Visitors to the KARL MAYER stand can also look forward to a presentation of the latest Care Solutions offerings. The focus will be on the customer portal myKM.ON, which gives users access to the digital world of the KARL MAYER GROUP, and the brand-new Energy Efficiency Solution (EES), which supports warp knitting companies on their way to lower electricity consumption and greater sustainability.

The accompanying in-house show at KARL MAYER (CHINA) will focus on the performance demonstration of selected machines, including the latest representatives of the three-bar HKS and TM series, a TM 2-SE in E 36, a MT 84/1/40 S and a RE 4-1 in E 36. In addition, a new mid-range machine for the double raschel sector will be launched and the new Care Solutions products will also be presented.

Flexibility, speed and price awareness for the success of flat knitting mills in the commodity market

At ITMA ASIA + CITME, STOLL will be presenting machine innovations for success in the volume market with a focus on a good responsiveness to changing demand trends.

On show will be a CMS 703 ki knit and wear, which combines the unrivaled high flexibility of all STOLL “knit and wear” models with maximum efficiency and an extremely attractive price. The production repertoire includes finished articles as well as fully-fashion products. With a working width of 72″/183 cm, the usual size range of consumers can be ideally covered, especially in Asia.

Another exhibit with an excellent price-performance ratio and maximum flexibility is the CMS 503 ki L. A working width of 50″ makes an unlimited variety of patterns possible for a wide range of full-fashion applications. Articles can also be produced in larger sizes, which are increasingly in demand in America, but also in Asia and Europe.

The ADF 530-32 ki FLEX is the leader in terms of production diversity among STOLL’s exhibits. The productive all-rounder can produce a unique range of different knitted items. Trousers, a dress, a top, a sweater and a fabric for upholstery applications – all these articles will be produced on the ADF 530-32 ki FLEX during the trade fair. This flexibility is made possible by the innovative, automatically adjustable comb gap control. Among other things, the innovative solution extends the gauge range of the classic STOLL multi-gauge spectrum and opens up new scope for incorporating different strength ranges into garments, for example to realize cuffs.

The exhibition for the flat knitting industry will be complemented by examples from the production repertoire of STOLL machines. The highlight of the textile innovation show is the presentation of the new STOLL Trend Collection NOCTURNO.

Further machine innovations will be on display at the in-house show at KARL MAYER (CHINA). Some of the models are part of the repertoire of the new showroom, are mainly manufactured at the Changzhou site and are also part of the STOLL range for the volume market, including various representatives of the CMS series, which cover a wide range of gauges from E3.5.2 to E20.

More efficient processes through digital solutions

At ITMA ASIA + CITME, KM.ON will be presenting innovative digital solutions for warp knitting and flat knitting companies. The Digital Production Management (DPM) – a game-changing solution for the shop floor organization of warp knitting companies that offers seamless monitoring and control of production processes in real time, creating the basis for optimizing operational processes – and the Quality Monitoring System (QMS), a revolutionary AI-based innovation for quality management on warp knitting machines, will be part of the trade fair lineup.

STOLL PPS powered by KM.ON enables greater efficiency in flat knitting. With the production planning tool for controlling, planning and optimizing production, reaction and throughput times can be shortened and delivery reliability improved – essential performance features in today’s highly dynamic markets.

For a faster workflow from idea to market launch, the innovative products of the CREATE family will be presented.

Lower costs and environmental impact during warp preparation

Customers from the warp preparation sector can look forward to solutions for greater efficiency and sustainability.

The highlights include a latest-generation direct warper, which impresses with a very good price-performance ratio. The beams produced are of the highest quality and enable maximum efficiency in their processing in the weaving mill. Another plus point is the high operational reliability of the machine. Behind the unique performance are sophisticated technical solutions, including an optimized pressure roller system without service-prone hydraulics.

With the new CASCADE system, customers can reduce steam consumption and thus costs and environmental impact during the sizing process. The basis for this is efficient energy recycling within the cylinder dryer, which is explained using illustrative material.

With the Smart Size Box, a technology has also been developed that monitors the condition of wear components and therefore makes a valuable contribution to predictive maintenance. as will be demonstrated at the trade fair.

To ensure high machine availability, a combined Care X-Tend and Connectivity Package will also be presented.

New pillars and more business through technical textiles

At ITMA ASIA, KARL MAYER’s Technical Textiles business unit will be presenting promising sales potential in the composites market with non-crimp fabrics made of glass and carbon fibers. The customized reinforcement textiles can be produced extremely efficiently and with the highest quality on KARL MAYER’s multiaxial warp knitting machines and used in a wide range of lightweight construction applications, as a digital media presentation will show. Conventional textile manufacturers who want to enter this new field of technology can also benefit from KARL MAYER’s experience and expertise.

The in-house show in Changzhou will also feature innovative weft insertion machines with an excellent price-performance ratio in the volume market. On display will be a 2nd generation TM WEFT for the production of lightweight warp knitted fabrics for outerwear and interlinings, as well as a newly developed machine that focuses on the production of lightweight glass fabrics for use in the construction industry, for example as plaster grids or crack tape, thanks to its special performance.