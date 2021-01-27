İsmail Gülle, the chairman at TİM (Turkish Exporters Council): “We will be sparkling in 2021”

2021 EXPORT OBJECTIVE: $184 BILLION

“Our objective for 2021, the first year of the new normal is $184 billion export. I have a firm belief that we will be there as long as bans are suspended and the negative impacts of the virus fades away, thanks to the vaccination. It’s a requirement for us to go over the threshold of $200 billion; to be able to do that, we need to increase our global export share by diversifying our markets. In this regard, Central Bank announced the outcomes of export comparative analysis about opening new Consulates.

The impact of new Consulates on export is 27% increase, 7.7% increase in the number of expor- ting companies and 10% increase in product diversity. Maintenance of diplomacy and trade diplomacy is a must for ‘the brand,Turkey’. Additionally, we will be closely monitoring the US agenda. We will be watching the impacts of new administration’s preventive measures that they might take which will be a determinative factor for our regional export there.”

WE ANTICIPATE NEW RECORDS

“It will be highly possible in 2021 for exporters to put the bar much higher as long as the motto, ‘solid finance

for solid export’ is applied through putting out subsidies that will prevent exporters against fluctuations and uncertainties. As long as export family maintains their performance, nothing can stand in their way to prevent them from doing better. Whatever uncertainty we might confront, we get it over with export. If the subsidies provided for the private sector in 2020 continues in 2021, we will go through a year when finance is easiest to have access to.

We must find ways to help our exporters have access to those subsidies and ease the procedures for them. Joining the export family in 2020, 18,123 companies performed more than $3 billion export. Export family will sure be growing in 2021. All the stakeholders must focus on digitalization, industrial automation and logistics alternatives.”