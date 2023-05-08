IoTs in a modern heated godet 

Paylaş

Retech to present innovations to achieve sustainable heated godets at ITMA 2023

In addition to the energy-saving motors and energy-optimised heaters already mentioned, a very important part of the Retech godet concept is the long service life and the associated permanent availability, thus reducing machine downtimes and the production of rejects. If a godet fails, there is immediately a great loss, inconvenience and disruption to the production process. Therefore, Retech has equipped its godets with additional measuring elements in order to be able to react preventively to possible damage and subsequent failure. What options can Retech offer its customers and what are the advantages?

Thanks to the sophisticated, innovative and proven temperature measuring transmission system – UTR-6A, which measures the temperatures in the rotating godet and transmits the data to the temperature controller UCR-6 for processing without contact, it is possible to take further measurements, collect data and evaluate them. To protect the godet, the ongoing production and ultimately the sustainability of the entire process and the godet itself.

Induction temperature monitoring

By means of thermocouples, which are installed in the induction heater per heating zone, the temperature of the induction coil can be measured and monitored. If the temperature exceeds a value based on experience, the coil can be damaged and the service life reduced. If this temperature is exceeded, the system reacts with a warning and simultaneously switches on a cooling function. The operator now has the possibility to determine the cause of the increased temperature and to eliminate it.

Bearing temperature monitoring

If the bearing temperature exceeds a certain value, the bearing life decreases rapidly. The high-temperature grease decomposes and inevitably leads to bearing damage and godet failure. This leads to major expenses, downtimes and production losses. Therefore, it is essential to monitor the bearing temperature and to detect and delay an approaching bearing damage at an early stage until the bearings can be replaced as a precaution during planned maintenance work. Thanks to the possibility of installing, transmitting, displaying and evaluating additional temperature sensors in the temperature measurement transmission system below the bearing points, Retech offers comprehensive bearing failure prevention and monitoring, which represents a great added value for the operators.

Vibration monitoring

In addition to too high temperatures, vibrations can also damage a bearing and lead to bearing failures. If excessive vibrations can be detected and indicated, this would be a considerable added value for operators. This would allow an early and immediate reaction, and the cause of the vibrations could be determined and eliminated. This measurement has also been implemented in the temperature measurement transmission system. At the stator, the vibrations are measured, evaluated via the temperature controller and excessive vibrations are immediately communicated to the operator.

Of course, all this additional information and measurements are only really helpful if the operator then also takes measures and eliminates the causes. Depending on the process, the customer and his wishes, Retech offers different levels of measures. From a warning mode for a certain time to the shutdown of the godet, there are various options that are defined in detail with the customer. These new possibilities for extending the service life of heated godets are a milestone and a significant contribution to sustainability and reduction of the CO2 footprint.