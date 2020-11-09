Innovative partnership with SPGPrints and Menderes Tekstil

OrtaScreen™ helps Menderes Tekstil to print these challenging designs. Printing these designs with an OrtaScreen™ results in higher image definition, smoother halftones and extreme even blotches. “This high-level printing quality reflects the highest standards,” explains Yusuf Güngör, Manager Engraving & Design at Menderes Tekstil. “We greatly benefit from the usage of OrtaScreen™. Printing geometric designs, halftones and blotches with this new invented screen gives a much better quality which positively impacts our turnover and customer satisfaction,” says Yusuf Güngör.

Fruitful partnership

“Since the beginning of Menderes Tekstil in textile printing, we have been using the textile equipment of the best supplier. At that time, this supplier was named STORK. Nowadays it is SPGPrints,” says Yusuf Güngör. For his team, the partnership with SPGPrints is paying off, especially with the new local team of SPGPrints’ Turkish Office. “This relationship and the constructive attitude of SPGPrints positively affect our turnover,” says Yusuf Güngör. In the future, the focus of this partnership will be on even more innovations and technical support. As mentioned earlier, Menderes Tekstil is always very helpful and eager to try new products and screens as a partner of SPGPrints. This innovativeness is characteristic for the company. Menderes Tekstil has been using the OrtaScreen™ ever since SPGPrints started selling it. As an innovative company, Menderes Tekstil has a clear vision for the future of textile printing. “The OrtaScreen™ will help us a lot to increase our revenue from our shirting fabric business,” says Yusuf Güngör. “In the future, we plan to use these screens in all of our textile rotary printers.”

Promising results

“This new screen really improved our printing process and results,” answers Yusuf Güngör when asked about the solutions and benefits the OrtaScreen™ offers Menderes Tekstil. “These results give us new possibilities regarding the future of textile printing. Moreover, the usage of OrtaScreen™ can provide the entire industry with strategic benefit.”