Infection protection “Made in Germany”

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies masks certified as medical products

In many areas of our working life, the wearing of respiratory masks makes a significant contribution to protecting employees against an infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies has developed a high-quality mask that has now been certified as a TYPE II medical face mask (EN 14683). It combines effective health protection with first-class wearing comfort. Freudenberg has completed all the necessary certifications within just a few weeks. Companies are able to purchase large quantities from the middle of October.

98% FILTRATION EFFICIENCY IS CONFIRMED

“At the heart of our medical face masks is a soft three-layer polypropylene filter medium that is characterized by its superior breathability”, explained Dr. Thomas Caesar, Director Global Filter Engineering Industrial Filtration. To effectively protect exposed individuals, the special structure of the three layers reduces the release of aerosols contaminated with viruses and bacteria. External laboratory tests confirm a filtration efficiency of more than 98 percent in aerosol separation.

SKIN COMPATIBILITY RATED “EXCELLENT”

The soft nonwoven fabric also offers optimum wearing comfort and facilitates easy breathing. The independent dermatological institute Dermatest has rated the product’s skin compatibility as “excellent”. Elastic ear loops and a nose clip allow Freudenberg Filtration Technologies’ mouth-nose protection to be individually adjusted and ensure a comfortable fit. This complete “Made in Germany” package makes the masks a comfortable companion in everyday working life.

An important factor for the paint industry is that the medical face masks are LABS-compliant in accordance with standard 24364 (test class B) of the German Engineering Federation (VDMA). This means that employees can safely wear them even in industrial painting environments, as they do not cause contamination with substances that impair paint wetting (LABS).