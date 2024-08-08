Linkedin

Remscheid – Traditionally a textile powerhouse, India has significantly advanced in manmade fiber production over the past few decades, now ranking as the world’s second-largest polyester yarn manufacturer. The Indian textile industry encompasses the entire value chain, from raw materials to finished products.

The technical textiles sector is particularly promising, experiencing an average annual growth rate of 12% since 2013. According to Invest India, this dynamic sector now represents approximately 13% of India’s total textile and clothing market. Over the past decade, the market volume has nearly doubled. In India, industrial yarn production has predominantly relied on polyamide, where Oerlikon Barmag holds a strong market position. “In recent years, we have commissioned numerous plants for various customers,” says Dr. Wolfgang Ernst, Head of Sales at Oerlikon Business Unit Manmade Fibers Solutions.

Increasing Demand for Industrial Polyester Yarns

India’s construction boom, along with the growing use of geotextiles and industrial textiles in infrastructure, agriculture, and aquaculture projects, reveals substantial growth potential. This is further supported by the government’s 2021 industrial development program, which prioritizes technical textiles among ten key sectors to reduce import dependence. Until now, India has imported a significant portion of its required technical textiles and yarns.

Oerlikon Barmag has noticed a rising trend towards high-quality technical textiles for the domestic market. “We are receiving more inquiries from Indian customers for spinning systems for industrial yarns,” says Dr. Wolfgang Ernst. “Notably, there’s increased interest from companies in downstream processes looking for backward integration, driven by stricter regulations from the Bureau of Indian Standards. Previously, industrial yarns were mainly imported from China. With the new regulations ensuring quality, it makes sense for Indian producers to enter yarn manufacturing.” This trend was evident at this year’s Techtextil in Frankfurt, where Oerlikon Barmag engaged in numerous technical discussions with Indian customers and stakeholders.

Oerlikon Barmag’s industrial yarn technology offers an extensive process window without compromising yarn quality. Their flexible spinning concepts enable a wide range of yarn products for various applications. The portfolio includes processes for producing polyamide and polyester yarns with the necessary physical properties for diverse end uses. From HMLS yarns for car tires to yarns for geotextiles, safety belts, and airbags, yarn producers can find customized solutions at Oerlikon Barmag.