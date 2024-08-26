Linkedin

Trützschler and Indian company Gimatex have enjoyed a strong partnership since 2006, marked by numerous successful collaborations. Initially, Gimatex utilized Trützschler’s Integrated Draw Frame (IDF) technology in direct spinning. Now, they’re pioneering its use to transform textile waste into valuable ring yarn.

Gimatex Industries Pvt. Ltd. is renowned for its commitment to quality and sustainability. Operating fully integrated facilities in Hinganghat, within India’s major cotton-growing region of Vidarbha, the company manages ginning, spinning, recycling, weaving, and processing units. Additionally, Gimatex boasts a state-of-the-art fabric processing unit in Dholka, near Ahmedabad. As a family-owned business with a history spanning over 125 years, Gimatex shares a deep-rooted connection with Trützschler. Together, these partners are collaborating closely to build on this legacy and drive their shared vision into the future.

“Our clients demand consistent quality at competitive prices,” says Mr. Vineet Mohota, Director at Gimatex. “We fulfill these demands by continuously adopting the latest technologies to enhance quality, conserve energy, and advance sustainability. Trützschler is a crucial partner in this endeavor.”

Cost Efficiency and Enhanced Productivity

Central to this collaboration is Trützschler’s IDF technology, which Gimatex employs to produce high-quality yarn from a diverse range of raw materials, including 100% cotton, polyester, recycled fibers, and various blends.

Primarily, Gimatex uses Trützschler’s IDF to manufacture rotor yarns through a direct spinning process. This approach streamlines the spinning process by eliminating draw frame passages, feeding fiber slivers directly from the card into the integrated drafting passage. This method reduces electricity consumption and requires less space compared to conventional draw frame setups, enabling Gimatex to cut costs while boosting output without compromising quality. Although IDF technology is typically applied in rotor and vortex spinning, Gimatex is among the first spinning mills in India to innovate a special IDF process for producing traditional and recycled ring yarn. This unique approach allows Gimatex to utilize the same setup for open-end yarn production. The resulting ring yarn, often coarser and blended with recycled materials, is used for cotton/spandex (lycra) products with counts of Ne 10s and Ne 16s. The yarn production process involves a blow room, a TC 15 card with IDF, a Trützschler TD 10 draw frame, a speed frame, and a ring frame.

A Partnership Built on Trust

“The performance of Trützschler’s IDF machines is outstanding,” Mr. Mohota notes. “We also benefit from Trützschler’s expert support teams, who are always available to provide guidance, answer questions, and share global best practices for every application.”

The longstanding relationship between Gimatex and Trützschler is further strengthened by the flexibility, efficiency, and sustainability of IDF technology. As the Indian market continues to evolve, this partnership is committed to adapting and thriving together, consistently meeting the high expectations of their customers.