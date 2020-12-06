Have you had a go at RoZa X TUBE?

Having half a century expertise at the industry, RoZa Plastik was founded in İstanbul 2010 to produce innovative yarn carriers (ring tubes, roving tubes, yarn dyeing tubes, bobbin holders) to meet the needs of yarn producers. RoZa X TUBE tubes are an outcome of combination of Italian cutting-edge technology and Turkish/ Italian know-how that provides yarn producers with lower energy consumption and higher efficiency in production, which prioritizes the use of local and national resources.

Informing us of their recent manufacturing of RoZa X TUBE tubes, Ali Zabunoğlu, the General Manager at RoZa Plastik said that they managed to succeed a lot about ring tubes, which lowers energy consumption and enhances yarn production, thanks to their ever-lasting R&D endeavors. “We are proud to offer our clientele our new generation ring tubes for which we started R&D studies 2 years ago. To be able to make such production possible, one needs special molds. Machinery, mold and raw material are three major partners that are quite significant. If one is missing, you can’t attain the efficiency you’d like to. It’s like a domino effect, which ruins overall system. New ring tubes last fairly longer than previous ones.”