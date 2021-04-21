The global consumption of fibers is constantly increasing. This trend is partly due to the increasing demand for staple fiber yarns. The fiber consumption among spinning companies in 2016 was around 50 million tons. Thereby worldwide 250 million short staple spindles and 30,000 long staple spindles consume around 50 million tons of staple fibers. The fiber consumption is likely to increase even further over the coming years.

Groz-Beckert wires are indispensable for carding the fibers in spinning operations. While fibers with a staple length of 60 mm and above are processed in long staple spinning mills, fibers with a staple length of less than 60 mm are processed in short staple spinning mills. In the production of short and long staple yarns, the carding process is decisive for the quality of the yarn: Although the carding process is carried out with roller cards in long staple spinning and revolving flat cards in short staple spinning, Groz-Beckert card clothing is equally important in both.

Carding in long staple spinning

In the beginnings of fiber processing, mainly wool, wool-like fibers and natural fibers with longer fiber lengths were carded. From this developed the long staple spinning technology which today makes up a low market share with around 30,000 spindles only, compared with short staple spinning. This is due mainly to high raw material prices: While the price of wool is between 10 and 13 US dollars per kilogram, cotton and polyester fibers are comparatively cheap at a value of 1.7–2.5 US dollars per kilogram. Typical end products of long staple spinning include carpet yarns, high-quality suits and clothing for women and men. Today, synthetic raw materials like polyester, acrylic and polyamide fibers are also used.

In the carding process the spinner pays high attention on maintaining the fiber length, which is also reflected in the value of the yarns. In this field, Groz-Beckert offers both metallic card clothing such as licker-in wires, worker and doffer wires, as well as flexible card clothing. These are specially adapted to the requirements of the spinning industry. The unique SiroLock® card clothing from Groz-Beckert was originally developed for long staple spinning to maintain the valuable fiber length of wool. Today, the SiroLock® card clothing makes a significant contribution to increasing the fiber yield.