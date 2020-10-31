Get the most out of your spinning mill

The energy saver

Rieter compact-spinning machines save energy. This also applies to Rieter ring spinning machines combined with compacting device COMPACTdrum (Fig. 4). The sieve drum of the compacting device that compresses (i.e. compacts) the fibers has been optimized and the compacting zone reduced to the necessary minimum. The energy required for compression is therefore very low, at around five to eight watts lower per spindle than that of compacting solutions from other suppliers. With energy-efficient drive concepts and innovative machine components throughout the process, the Rieter system is capable of offering 10% energy savings – all the while maintaining the highest possible levels of productivity.

Reduced personnel and space requirements

The high productivity of Rieter machines allows a reduction in the number of machines, thus saving a lot of space compared to a process using a “mixed system.” In the case study mentioned above, the Rieter spinning mill requires one compact-spinning machine, one autoleveler draw frame, one comber and two cards fewer than the “mixed system.” Space-saving machine concepts, such as for draw frames, also lead to a more compact spinning mill layout. This allows space savings of approximately 7% (750 m2) – and therefore lower building investment and maintenance costs. Thanks to the reduced number of machines and therefore a reduced operator workload, the automatic roving bobbin transport system SERVOtrail and user-friendly machines with a uniform design, 6% fewer personnel are required and can therefore be used for more efficient tasks.