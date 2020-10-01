Erdemoğlu to aim for 20% growth in employment during the pandemic

Paylaş

Erdemoğlu Holding, which set a growth target between 20 percent and 30 percent in 2020, stated that the pandemic process that swept the whole world did not make a change in their growth plans, and that they aimed at a growth of 20 percent in employment.

In the new period, Erdemoğlu Holding’s POY facility of 1000 tons / day has been commissioned in this process, which has accelerated its works in order to make its existing facilities more modern, especially POY and Texturizing. Also, the main investment plan for PTA, the raw material of polyester, has been started. While continuing the negotiations with many world-famous companies on this subject, it has also decided on the technology to be used. Erdemoğlu Holding announced that it will utilize the 2020 pandemic process as an opportunity and accelerate its new investments by completing its existing investments.

“We have a 20 to 30 percent growth plan”

Stating that they did not make any revisions regarding their growth plans in this period when the pandemic process wreaked havoc on the whole world, Sasa Board Member Mehmet Erdemoğlu said: “We have a growth plan of 20% – 30% until the end of the year. The pandemic process has seriously affected human health and the economies of the country. In this process, we have set priority on a healthy and safe production plan. Our first priority was the health of our workers, we tried not to make any institution we produce a product victim to, and we were successful in this. We implemented work plans such as working from home and working part time. We rearranged our workers’ working environments. Thus, thank God we did not encounter any negative incidents regarding the health of our workers during this period”.

“We experienced increases in both our exports and our domestic sales.”

Stating that during the pandemic process, they continued production by increasing the capacity of their facilities working in the hygiene group primarily to meet domestic needs, Erdemoğlu said that they did not victimize any domestic customers. He stated that in the rest of their production, they export to their customers abroad by producing the healthy and quality goods they want, and that they have experienced increases in both exports and domestic sales in this process.

“We focused on the hygiene group”

Erdemoğlu, who determined its production to put human health first in this difficult period of our country and the world, stated that they focused on the hygiene group. The company, which increased the production of raw materials to companies in the wet wipes, diapers, disposable materials, packaging industry and agriculture sector, contributed to the production both in our country and in the world. He added that especially since the products produced by their companies in the field of health are pharmaceutical industry, hygiene and health group products, they are making a work program to meet the needs of every customer without compromising on this issue.

“2021 will be a new beginning year for the world”

Making important statements regarding the pandemic process and the year 2021, Erdemoğlu continued his words as follows: “2020 will be a really difficult year for the world and our country. Production was cut, factories closed, unemployment increased. There has been uncertainty about the future around the world. However, we think that this situation will disappear at the end of 2020 and that 2021 will be a new starting year for the world. We believe that investments that are more environmentally friendly, more humane and that prioritize human health will pave the way, and our country will achieve a growth of around 5% in 2021. We expect that the last quarter of 2020 will be a serious recovery period, and the impact of the virus on the world will decrease in the next three to five months. We think that if new treatments and vaccines are found, the world will grow very rapidly in economic terms. We anticipate that our country will be more successful from this process and will differentiate positively among developing countries. As Erdemoğlu Holding, we believe that we will contribute significantly to this growth both in terms of turnover and employment.”