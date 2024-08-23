Linkedin

bluesign® proudly announces that ERCA, a pioneering force in innovative chemical solutions for the textile industry, has become the first bluesign® system partner in Brazil. This significant achievement marks a key milestone in bluesign’s global expansion, reinforcing its presence across multiple continents.

As a member of the ERCA Group, which operates manufacturing facilities in Europe, Latin America, and Asia, ERCA is committed to responsible innovation and sustainability. The company is recognized for its advanced chemical specialties, including the groundbreaking REVECOL® range. This product line, which repurposes waste materials like used vegetable oil into high-performance textile solutions, has earned bluesign approval.

ERCA’s dedication to transparency and environmental stewardship aligns seamlessly with bluesign’s mission to promote sustainable practices within the textile industry. By joining forces with bluesign, ERCA Brazil reaffirms its commitment to minimizing environmental impact while upholding the highest standards of safety and sustainability in its product offerings.

“We are incredibly proud to be the first company in Brazil to achieve bluesign System Partner status,” stated Sidnei Maturano, President of ERCA Brazil. “This milestone is a testament to our team’s relentless focus on sustainability and responsible manufacturing. We believe that adhering to bluesign’s stringent standards will not only enhance our company but also benefit our customers and the environment.”

He further emphasized, “Being a bluesign System Partner offers numerous advantages. For ERCA Brazil’s customers, this certification guarantees that products are made using safe chemicals, significantly reducing the presence of harmful substances in the supply chain. This aligns with the increasing consumer demand for environmentally responsible products.”

Additionally, ERCA Brazil’s bluesign System Partner status underscores its commitment to resource conservation and energy efficiency. By adopting bluesign’s best practices, ERCA Brazil can effectively reduce its environmental footprint and minimize waste across its operations.

This partnership not only elevates ERCA’s leadership position in Brazil but also reflects bluesign’s expanding influence and dedication to sustainability on a global scale. With partners now spread across various continents, bluesign continues to lead the transformation of the textile industry towards a more sustainable future.