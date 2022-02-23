Durak Tekstil is steadily growing in global market

Turkey’s leading manufacturer of industrial sewing and embroidery thread, Durak Tekstil continues to provide added value to the Turkish textile sector with nearly 50 years of industry experience and innovative manufacturing principles. The company meets the high quality and qualified thread demand of the global textile industry with its continuous innovation concept and has managed to grow both itself and the Turkish textile industry with its investments. Focusing on threads with improved technical and application properties, Durak Tekstil has become one of the demanded brands in the global market with their solutions.

Durak Tekstil makes a difference by investing in innovation ever since 1972 as Turkey’s first manufacturer of polyester embroidery thread. The company grows every year with its strong vision, solid production, and sales strategy, and today exports the majority of its production to more than 70 countries spread over 5 continents.

Exporting to more 70 countries worldwide

Durak Tekstil Board Member and Marketing Manager Yiğit Durak said that this is the result of a successfully managed process. Noting that Durak Tekstil has focused on innovations since the day it was founded, Yiğit Durak provided information about the company’s development and innovative work. Yiğt Durak said that Durak Tekstil is working nowadays with a monthly average of 250 tons of production capacity at production facilities in Bursa and China. Yiğit Durak also added that they have a sales network spread around Turkey’s 81 provinces as well as, sales offices in Istanbul, Austria and Poland and more than 25 network of distributors.

Yiğit Durak stated the following; “The production process, which starts with the supply of raw materials and product safety criteria. The raw material we supply is carefully evaluated by our team and it is reported whether it meets the criteria. Approved raw materials are allowed into our production process. In addition, our POY facility also gives us confidence in raw materials. The folding, twisting, dyeing, and finishing processes of these raw materials are carried out in our facility with new technology machines. In the final stage, the threads we produce are winded on plastic cones and packaged for use in machines. With more than 350 employees, we continue to work with great devotion so that our products reach more than 70 countries”.