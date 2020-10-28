Domestic production should be supported

After Covid-19, what kind of future waits the world in the sector in Turkey and the world? What are your predictions?

“As long as the human being exists, they will have needs, of course they will have to produce to meet them. The importance of our country in the textile sector was better understood in this process. I predict that a part of the market in China will shift to other producers in the world. I think that it will be possible for our country to increase domestic production with this good evaluation of the process and to turn this situation into an opportunity by taking the necessary share from the foreign market under the leadership of our exporters associations. It is because our country has been in a key position on trade routes for years. We are still in the same geography and we can evaluate this location advantage even more today.”

What would you like to say about your product development and R&D studies?

“As a company, we never had a thought like a duplicate product. From the very beginning, we have implemented our unique solutions with a very valuable team. I would like to state that we are constantly researching to produce discontinued products or to make existing products more efficient. We personally come to the field and listen to the demands and deficiencies and plan our works accordingly. With its 3-year R&D studies, the Tube Fabric Cutting Basket, which follows 100% domestic automatic may track, was offered to our country.

It got its name from this land; İZ-1881. We waited for the ITM2020 fair to be introduced, but we had to offer it for reasons you know. We are also very close to ano- ther product that we have been working on for a long time. When it is finished, it will bring a new breath to the sector.

If there is any other topic you would like to add, please add it.

“Textile machinery sector is very important in terms of our country’s exports and increases every year. I think that it will support domestic production for our textile industrialists to open their doors to these machines with world quality standards. This should be the case for every citizen who loves his country. This process actually reminded us how precious domestic production is. On behalf of our company, I also thank your magazine.”