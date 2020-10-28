Domestic production should be supported

As a solution partner for textile machinery manufacturers and end users, KIRAY Makina continues its works successfully with the aim of increasing the use of national and domestic products in the domestic and foreign markets…
Our company KIRAY Makina started its activities under the name of Teknik Otomasyon in a small workshop in 2011 to meet the needs in the textile industry. While continuing on its way under the name of KIRAY Makina in 2016, it continues producing in the new factory building by increasing the production speed and capacity by adding new products. The company, which is the leader in its field as of today, has become one of the leading suppliers in Europe with its innovative products and solutions.
The products it manufactures divide into two groups as main machines, auxiliary units and equipment. The company is the solution partner for textile machinery manufacturers and end users. When it comes to main products, it produces wet section machines for dyeing, such as Tube Cutting, Balloon Squeezing. Auxiliary products are also many options. Ram starts from Sanfor and produces many auxiliary units for all other finishing machines. Edge Cutting Unit, Slatted Fabric Centering Unit, Humidification Unit, Top Starching Unit, Enzyme Washing Unit, Tube Cutting Basket, Fabric Centering Sensor, Screw Openers. These are generally electromechanical products and they can make designs and arrangements according to the wishes of the customers. KIRAY Machine Owner and General Manager Samet Kıray answered our questions about Covid-19 and the company’s works, which affect the whole world and keep it up to date.
What are your characteristics that make you different in the sector?
“As KIRAY Makina, we first call honesty. Kee- ping the promises made is the most important values that do not change in the world whose sense of trust is changing. I can say that we are very sensitive about high efficiency and quality, economical products. In this field, we follow the latest technological developments, including myself, and give importance to trainings with our team. Our company, which produces customer-specific products and machines that we can call boutique with our directions, has become one of the pioneers of the industry.
We design by taking care of everyone from the operator who uses our machines to the owners of the company. In general, we offer all our products to the service of the textile industry by designing them in an easy and understandable way. With the measures that will increase our production capacity day by day, we try to meet the intense demand in the fastest way on the promised date. Besides, we never ignore the importance of providing fast technical support in addition to production.
I can say that we are one of the most easily accessible companies. Because giving machinery is like a kind of kinship bond for us. It is the beginning of our responsibility that will last for years. As KIRAY, we continue with our goal of increasing the use of national and local products in the domestic and foreign markets with our love for our country. Every product produced is our gift to our country.”
What are the effects of Covid-19, which affects the whole world, and what kind of road map will you follow after the virus?
“Especially when the sector is very lively and I think it is one of the gold periods, the Covid-19 barrier came across. The textile world has become one of the most affected sectors. Almost all textile factories had to temporarily interrupt production. When we look at the place of the textile industry in our country, this situation has a negative effect on the national economy. We did not stop production during this period. We continued to manufacture by taking the necessary precautions. Because the work we do is not the kind to do from home. Our goal is to survive this epidemic with minimal damage. As experts say, it is not a situation that will lose its effect in a short time. While the world continues to seek remedies on the one hand, it will learn to live with it by taking precautions.”
After Covid-19, what kind of future waits the world in the sector in Turkey and the world? What are your predictions?
“As long as the human being exists, they will have needs, of course they will have to produce to meet them. The importance of our country in the textile sector was better understood in this process. I predict that a part of the market in China will shift to other producers in the world. I think that it will be possible for our country to increase domestic production with this good evaluation of the process and to turn this situation into an opportunity by taking the necessary share from the foreign market under the leadership of our exporters associations. It is because our country has been in a key position on trade routes for years. We are still in the same geography and we can evaluate this location advantage even more today.”
What would you like to say about your product development and R&D studies?
“As a company, we never had a thought like a duplicate product. From the very beginning, we have implemented our unique solutions with a very valuable team. I would like to state that we are constantly researching to produce discontinued products or to make existing products more efficient. We personally come to the field and listen to the demands and deficiencies and plan our works accordingly. With its 3-year R&D studies, the Tube Fabric Cutting Basket, which follows 100% domestic automatic may track, was offered to our country.
It got its name from this land; İZ-1881. We waited for the ITM2020 fair to be introduced, but we had to offer it for reasons you know. We are also very close to ano- ther product that we have been working on for a long time. When it is finished, it will bring a new breath to the sector.
If there is any other topic you would like to add, please add it.
“Textile machinery sector is very important in terms of our country’s exports and increases every year. I think that it will support domestic production for our textile industrialists to open their doors to these machines with world quality standards. This should be the case for every citizen who loves his country. This process actually reminded us how precious domestic production is. On behalf of our company, I also thank your magazine.”