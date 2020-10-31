Difficult conditions require special solutions…

In field studies, it was observed that this cot needed to be cleaned once in every 2 shifts. HG-650 also has a longer grinding period. Asteks has confirmed that grinding every 60 days is sufficient for efficient work by their field study. With similar products, the grinding requirement is seen as half of this, which means that the lifetime of cots is equally lower. These data, compiled by Asteks under real production conditions in the market, differ according to the processes in the mills and the cotton used, but remain at better levels than the similar ones to them.

Another superiority of the new generation cots can be seen in the sliver quality data with better USTER unevenness values. The Asteks HG-650 combing machine drafting cots also provide positive results in terms of USTER quality values compared to other brands as well as the advantage of the easy run against lapping.

Asteks manufactures innovative and functional products

Sabri İlknur, Asteks Marketing and Sales Ma- nager, said that they have started to produce innovative and functional products due to the increasing machine speeds and increasing fibre diversity in recent years. İlknur continued his words as follows; “Achieving and increasing fibre control in the spinning processes are of high importance for both yarn quality and cost management. Draw – Combing frame cots, those we offer, provide spinners the solutions what they are looking for. These cots with late contamination feature, fulfil important tasks in securing the quality and efficiency at following processes enabling fibre control and transfer, better. Customer feedback about the increase in mill efficiency, savings and produc- tion quality makes us very happy”.