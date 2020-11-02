Devan Paved The Way To A State of Art High Tech Functional Textile Protecting Our Body

“COVID-19 makes us feel more concerned than usual about staying strong and healthy”, says Devan CEO Sven Ghyselinck. “Scientists discovered SARS-CoV-2 in late 2019, but most of our immune systems had never heard of the virus. While we wait for a vaccine, we need to rely on our bodies to fight off the virus and build up our line of defence. A balanced immune system is crucial and depends on how healthy we are, both mentally and physically.”

PAVED THE WAY TO A STATE OF ART HIGH-TECH FUNCTIONAL TEXTILE PROTECTING THE BODY

The new multivitamin blend is part of the R-Vital® range. R-Vital® is a fabric treatment that enables textile manufacturers to boost their textiles with a range of microencapsulated active ingredients. The technology was first launched at Heimtextil in 2018 with active ingredients including Q10, Thyme oil, Aloe Vera, and more. The fabric treatment is based on micro-encapsulation. Active ingredients are encapsulated and applied to the fabric. The treated textiles touch our skin and the friction causes the microcapsules to break. Then, the active ingredients are absorbed by our skin and transported throughout the body.

Since its launch in 2018, Devan has continuously added new ingredients such as CBD, Avocado and Echinacea. This week, the company added a multivitamin blend in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The blend contains vitamin C, vitamin E and ginger and is designed for immunity-boosting properties. A recent study found that dietary supplements such as vitamin C are effective in helping the immune system fight off COVID-19. The research was carried out by Adrian Gombart of Oregon State University‘s (OSU) Linus Pauling Institute and collaborators at the University of Southampton (United Kingdom), the University of Otago (New Zealand) and University Medical Center (The Netherlands), and findings have been published in the journal Nutrients.

“Vitamin C has roles in several aspects of immunity, including the growth and function of immune cells and antibody production”, says Adrian Gombart, professor of biochemistry and biophysics in the OSU College of Science and a principal investigator at the Linus Pauling Institute. According to Business Unit Manager Marleen van der Auwera, there’s more: “Vitamin C is an antioxidant, meaning it protects skin cells from damaging free radicals caused by UV exposure. Vitamin E is an antioxidant as well, and may help protect your cells from damage. We also included ginger in the blend because it’s known for its anti-inflammatory properties.”