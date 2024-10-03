Linkedin

SHANGHAI – In the face of an evolving economic landscape, the technical textiles and nonwovens sectors are often at the forefront of adaptation and innovation. Such was the case at the recently concluded Cinte Techtextil China 2024, attracting nearly 400 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions and nearly 17,000 visits (2023: 15,542), with visitors hailing from 77 countries and regions. Taking place from 19 – 21 September across three halls at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, the most extensive product groups at the fair comprised nonwovens; technology, equipment and accessories; and woven fabrics, laid webs, knitted fabrics, and braidings. Highlights included a range of innovation and sustainability focused fringe events, and the return of the German Pavilion and European Zone, with participants touting the domestic market’s renewed potential across a range of application areas.

Speaking as the show wrapped up three successful days of business, Wilmet Shea, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, said: “Once again, this show has proven its status as Asia’s leading technical textiles and nonwovens trade fair. We were of course pleased to welcome back the European Zone and German Pavilion, with those banners and their well-known exhibitors acting as big draws for visitors. As has our fringe program, after making strong efforts to broaden its appeal while also spotlighting the sustainability and innovation across the show floor. The range of buyers has been fantastic, in terms of both internationality and application area. We saw strong demand in many areas, with products and solutions focused on medical, protective, automotive, industrial and construction especially promising, and we look forward to expanding our offering for these sectors going forward.”

Demand for technical textiles and nonwovens is surging across several key industries. The public’s heightened concern for effective medical treatment has boosted market opportunities for quality medical textiles. Meanwhile, expanding populations, industrialization, and urbanization have also bolstered the need for construction, industrial and protective textiles, with the rise of e-mobility a major driver for growth in automotive textiles.

Covering high-demand products ranging from automotive nonwovens to weaving machines and composite lines, key international players displayed their latest innovations across the show floor. Within the German Pavilion, exhibitors included AUTEFA, J.H. Ziegler, Lindauer DORNIER, Perlon, and Reifenhäuser. Among other standout brands were the likes of ANDRITZ Nonwoven, DILO Group, and Groz-Beckert.

Several prominent companies joined the fair’s international exhibitor contingent for the first time, such as Hansa Industrie Mixer and Neuenhauser Maschinenbau in the German Pavilion. Other new exhibitors included AiDLab (Hong Kong), FPC Industrial Company (Saudi Arabia), KSA Polymer Hanoi (Vietnam), Themoanano (Korea), and Nihon Glass Fiber (Japan).

Meanwhile, six Chinese regional pavilions joined the show, namely Foshan Jiujiang; Foshan Xiqiao; Hubei Xianto; Jiangsu Funing; Zhejiang Tiantai; and Liaoning, making its debut and appealing to buyers of medical, protection, and filtration products. Whether new or returning, or hailing from China or beyond its borders, exhibitors expressed positive sentiments about the fair and its propensity to connect them with the recovering domestic and international markets.

The next edition of Cinte Techtextil China will be held from 3 – 5 September 2025.

The fair is organized by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Nonwovens & Industrial Textiles Association (CNITA).