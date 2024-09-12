Linkedin

Alexander A. Özbahadir will assume Group Executive Committee

Rico Randegger, Head of the Business Group After Sales and member of the Group Executive Committee, will step down from his position on December 31, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Rieter Holding Ltd. would like to take this opportunity to thank Rico Randegger for his many years of successful service and his significant contribution to the further development of the Business Group After Sales. The Board wishes him every success and all the best for the future, both professionally and personally.

The Board of Directors of Rieter Holding Ltd. has appointed Alexander A. Özbahadir to the Group Executive Committee of the Rieter Group with effect from January 1, 2025. He will be responsible for the Business Group After Sales.

Alexander A. Özbahadir started his career with the Jungheinrich Group in Shanghai (China) and Hamburg (Germany). In 2017, he was Head of Global Sales and Marketing at Schindler Management Ltd., Ebikon (Switzerland). In 2020, he joined Schindler Group China, Shanghai (China), as Senior Vice President New Installations (NI) and Head of “China Growth”.

In the period from 2021 to 2024, he was Chief Executive Officer of C. Haushahn GmbH & Co. KG, Stuttgart (Germany), and, among other positions, he was Head of Acquisitions at Schindler Deutschland AG & Co. KG, Berlin (Germany). Most recently, as Senior Vice President, he was responsible for Global Account Management Europe at the Schindler Group in Ebikon (Switzerland).

Alexander A. Özbahadir was born in 1978 and is a German citizen.